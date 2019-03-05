Alexa-enabled Polk Command Bar now £249, goes multi-room with Echo devices

The Polk Command Bar turned heads last summer, squeezing Amazon's Alexa assistant into a soundbar that appeared to have an Echo Dot embedded inside it.

It's getting even closer to the Amazon device family by introducing a new feature that's a first of its kind for soundbars.

The Command Bar now supports Amazon's multi-room music (MRM) ecosystem, allowing it to work alongside Echo speakers to bring synced audio right across a home where other MRM-enabled devices hang out.

Being a third-party soundbar, it's the first of its kind to offer any such functionality.

Sweetening the deal, the Command Bar is also getting a UK price drop through Amazon that brings it to a very attractive £249 . That's a healthy £100 off its previous RRP.

One-stop bar

There's lots going on with the Polk Command Bar to make it worth considering over other, less intelligent soundbars.

As well as full Alexa integration that lets you ask Alexa the answers to questions, control smart home units, set timers, play music and more, the Polk Command Bar also has a notch built in to house a Fire TV Stick, with a dedicated HDMI port allowing you to talk to Amazon's streaming dongle.

4K-capable with support for Dolby Vision and HDR10, it also comes with a wireless 6.5-inch subwoofer, while the bar itself makes use of two 1.25 x 3.25 full-range drivers and two 1-inch tweeters.