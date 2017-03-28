Airbnb now offering unique Sydney experiences with ‘Trips’

The industry giant of crowd-sourced accommodation, Airbnb, has officially launched its experience-based travel planning service ‘Trips’ in Sydney.

Trips already exists as a global feature of the Airbnb platform and is broken down into Experiences and Places – adding to the company’s primary service Homes, i.e. the actual accommodation – in the hope of transforming the business into a fully-fledged travel agency.

There are around 20 new Sydney Experiences to choose from and they range from surfing at Bondi beach to surfing at Bondi beach or, if you’re feeling adventurous, you could surf a little further south near Botany Bay . Obviously there’s more on offer than surfing, and with the call out for new hosts, the options will surely grow in the future.

On top of this, around 30 ‘Places’, have been introduced to the city as well, a feature that is essentially touted as a travel guide fuelled by local knowledge. The repertoire features culturally-conscious options like Ethical Eats , Aboriginal Culture , and Gay-Friendly Haunts , as well as everyday occurrences like Day Drinking and Live Music , and insider knowledge with Hidden Art Galleries and Bars .

There’s sure to be something here for visitors and locals alike, but if none of this is news to you, then consider hosting one of these adventures yourself and turn your local pride into cold hard cash.