AFL Finals Week 2020: where to watch the Footy qualifiers live online

Just like the rest of the sporting world, it’s been a season like no other for the AFL. Now heading into the first week of the finals series, we’re looking at four powerhouse matches, and it all kicks off tonight.

The road to finals glory starts today (Thursday, October 1 at 7:40pm AEST) with the Power playing to a fired-up home crowd, but the team have its work cut out for it when facing the Cats. Port Adelaide was dominated by Geelong back in round 12, where the Cats lost 91-31.

The Brisbane Lions will face Richmond at the Gabba on Friday, October 2 (7:50pm AEST) in a qualifying final. The Tigers have been in top form, but if Brisbane can handle the pressure and come out on top, the Queensland team will be on its way to securing a home ground final.

St Kilda will meet with the Western Bulldogs on Saturday, October 3 (4:40pm AEST) in an elimination match. This has been a long time coming for the Saints, who will be making their first finals appearance since 2011.

Later that night, West Coast Eagles will face Collingwood in another finals decider (8:10pm AEST / 6:10pm WST). The Magpies started off strong this year, but have since slumped to the bottom of the top eight teams. Collingwood has had a rocky season on and off the field, so this go-hard or go-home match to be played with an Eagles home crowd will be hard won.

Every finals game will be broadcast live online and on free-to-air. Here's how you watch it all unfold in the lead up to the Grand Finals on October 24.

How to watch AFL 2020 Finals Week online

The best place to catch all the qualifiers live online would be on Kayo. This streaming service is dedicated to sports so there won't be any distractions, with the exception of a few ad breaks perhaps.

The advantages with watching footy on Kayo is the versatility – you'll get live interactive stats while the matches are happening, the ability to watch up to three other streams at the same time in SplitView and have all the AFL matches available on-demand later if you happen to miss it all. If you want to just check the highlights, Kayo Mini videos are bite-sized clips of all the best bits.

And, if you haven't signed up yet, you get a 14-day free trial before you need to pay your monthly subscription. If you'd like to know more about the streaming service, take a look at our in-depth Kayo Sports review.

How to live stream AFL 2020 Finals Week for free

The Seven Network has broadcast rights to all the qualifier games during Finals Week. They'll be available to watch live and free on Seven or 7Mate, depending on which state you're in.

That means, you'll also be able to stream the games on the Seven Network's catch-up app, 7Plus. This platform is available on a web browser, and has apps for both Android and iOS.

How to live stream AFL 2020 Finals Week from abroad

If you're a footy fan who happens to be living outside of Australia, New Zealand or the Pacific Islands, you needn't despair. You can watch every single AFL game this season no matter where you are on the Watch AFL streaming service.

Like Kayo, Watch AFL is also a subscription service and has three different plans to choose from:

Weekly: US$17 / £13 / €17 / AU$20

Monthly: US$33 / £25 / €33 / AU$39

Annual: US$165 / £130 / €155 / AU$199

For the qualifiers, Watch AFL has a new option called the Finals Pass, which temporarily replaces the monthly plan. It gives customers the ability to watch all the matches during Finals Week as well as the Grand Finals live.