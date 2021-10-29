6 new streaming movies and TV shows you can watch in Australia this weekend

With so many shows and movies to choose from on Australia's major streaming services, it can often be difficult to find the best new stuff to entertain yourself with each end of week.

In an effort to make things easier, we've hand-picked the best new shows and movies to watch on Aussie streaming platforms this weekend, covering the likes of Netflix, Disney Plus, Binge, Foxtel Now, Stan, Apple TV Plus and Amazon Prime Video.

Below, you'll find a list of new highlights, with binge-worthy TV shows sitting alongside some great big-budget movie arrivals – and a couple of oddball left-of-field entries, just for some variety.

The big new shows and movies in this entry include the zombie-lite Army of the Dead prequel Army of Thieves on Netflix, the season 11 premiere of Curb Your Enthusiasm on Binge, and the spellbinding fable The Green Knight on Amazon Prime Video. Here are our streaming picks for the weekend of October 29-31, 2021.

(Movie – available 29/10/2021)

A prequel to Zack Snyder's much-hyped zombie flick Army of the Dead, Army of Thieves takes place right before the undead outbreak that took over Las Vegas in that film, opting instead to focus on the eccentric safe-cracker Dieter (Matthias Schweighöfer) and his involvement in a series of bank heists across Europe. While it may seem a bit odd to make a zombie-less prequel to an existing zombie film, Army of Thieves still seems like a fun heist film regardless.

Stream Army of Thieves on Netflix

(TV series – available now)

The incomparable Larry David returns for the 11th season of the hilarious comedy series Curb Your Enthusiasm, in which the notorious grump continues to rub people the wrong way and get himself into the most ridiculous social situations imaginable.

Stream Curb Your Enthusiasm on Binge

(TV series – episode 7 available 29/10/2021)

Isaac Asimov's Foundation series of novels is one of the most influential sagas in science fiction literature, and now it's finally received the live-action treatment on Apple TV Plus – and with what appears to be an enormous budget, to boot! Spanning thousands of years, the story of Foundation sees a band of exiles set off on a journey to save humanity after the fall of the Galactic Empire. Episode 7 will see the Anacreons and their hostages board the Invictus warship, while Brother Dawn and Azura bond gets even stronger.

Stream Foundation on Apple TV Plus

(Movie– available 29/10/2021)

This weekend sees the arrival of Woman Walks Ahead on Disney Plus Star, which follows a headstrong New York artist (Jessica Chastain) in the 1890s that heads out to Dakota in order to create a portrait of the Sioux chief, Sitting Bull (Michael Greyeyes). Part drama and part western, Woman Walks Ahead is a beautifully-crafted film with terrific performances.

Stream Woman Walks Ahead on Disney Plus

(Movie – available now)

Based on one of the most beloved Arthurian legends, this intoxicating fantasy story sees King Arthur's nephew Sir Gawain (Dev Patel) set out on a journey to confront a mysterious green knight in an effort to prove himself before family and court. Along the way, he will encounter ghosts, giants, thieves and more. Be warned, this is an artistic film that does not play out like your average fantasy epic. Instead, it unfolds like the fables that turned Arthur and his knights into legends in the first place.

Stream The Green Knight on Amazon Prime Video

(TV series – episode 10 available now)

The excellent second season of Wu-Tang: An American Saga comes to a close this week, with tensions rising between RZA (Ashton Sanders) and ODB (T.J. Atoms) over solo artist contracts. Meanwhile, the Clan are forced to think fast when an anticipated spot at the Jack the Rapper rap show falls through unexpectedly.

Stream Wu-Tang: An American Saga on Stan