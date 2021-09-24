6 new streaming movies and TV shows you can watch in Australia this weekend

With so many shows and movies to choose from on Australia's major streaming services, it can often be difficult to find the best new stuff to entertain yourself with each end of week.

In an effort to make things easier, we've hand-picked the best new shows and movies to watch on Aussie streaming platforms this weekend, covering the likes of Netflix, Disney Plus, Binge, Foxtel Now, Stan, Apple TV Plus and Amazon Prime Video.

Below, you'll find a list of new highlights, with binge-worthy TV shows sitting alongside some great big-budget movie arrivals – and a couple of oddball left-of-field entries, just for some variety.

The big new shows and movies in this entry include the highly anticipated adaptation of Isaac Asimov's Foundation on Apple TV Plus, the return of Doom Patrol on Binge, and the anime anthology series Star Wars: Visions on Disney Plus. Here are our streaming picks for the weekend of September 24-26, 2021.

(TV series – season 3, episodes 1-3 available now)

Doom Patrol, otherwise known as the quirkiest live-action DC series, is back for its third season this week, kicking off with a triple-episode season premiere that brings this loveable ragtag group of misfits back to our living rooms. Unfortunately, it's not all sunshine and rainbows, as the Doom Patrol is forced to deal with some tragic consequences after a devastating loss.

Stream Doom Patrol on Binge

(TV series – season 1 premieres 24/09/2021)

Isaac Asimov's Foundation series of novels is one of the most influential sagas in science fiction literature, and now it's finally received the live-action treatment on Apple TV Plus – and with what appears to be an enormous budget, to boot! Spanning thousands of years, the story of Foundation sees a band of exiles set off on a journey to save humanity after the fall of the Galactic Empire.

Stream Foundation on Apple TV Plus

(Limited anthology series – available 24/09/2021)

Star Wars gets the anime treatment with this collection of standalone short films, each one created by one of seven renowned Japanese animation houses. Each short is presented in a different style and follows different areas of the Star Wars universe, introducing us to a number of new characters along the way.

Stream Star Wars: Visions on Disney Plus

(Limited series – available 24/09/2021)

Mike Flanagan, the director behind such spooktacular entertainment as The Haunting of Hill House and Doctor Sleep, brings about another scary Netflix series with Midnight Mass. It follows a young and charismatic priest who renews the faith of a dying town by performing a number of miracles, however, something dark and terrifying is behind it all.

Stream Midnight Mass on Netflix

(TV series – series finale available 24/09/2021)

The star-studded limited series Nine Perfect Strangers comes to a stunning conclusion this week, as Frances decides to end her healing journey early. Unfortunately, she has to patch things up with Tony first. Meanwhile, the Strangers make plans for the future after Tranquillum.

Stream Nine Perfect Strangers on Amazon Prime Video

(TV series – episode 7 available 24/9/2021)

Jack Spade's world keeps spiralling as he attempts to keep the DWL afloat by trying to put on a good show at the all-important State Fair, despite protestation from his neglected wife. Meanwhile, Rooster makes the decision to leave the DWL and join the competition after being passed up yet again for a push from Jack.

Stream Heels on Stan