6 new streaming movies and TV shows you can watch in Australia this weekend

With so many shows and movies to choose from on Australia's major streaming services, it can often be difficult to find the best new stuff to entertain yourself with each end of week.

In an effort to make things easier, we've hand-picked the best new shows and movies to watch on Aussie streaming platforms this weekend, covering the likes of Netflix, Disney Plus, Binge, Foxtel Now, Stan, Apple TV Plus and Amazon Prime Video.

Below, you'll find a list of new highlights, with binge-worthy TV shows sitting alongside some great big-budget movie arrivals – and a couple of oddball left-of-field entries, just for some variety.

The big new shows and movies in this entry include Amazon's raunchy erotic thriller The Voyeurs, and Netflix's Atomic Blonde-esque action flick Kate, and the Season 2 return of Wu Tant: An American Saga on Stan. Here are our streaming picks for the weekend of September 10-13, 2021.

(Movie – available 10/09/2021)

Looking like a cross between Crank and Atomic Blonde, Netflix's latest John Wick-style actioner pits a poisoned assassin (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) against the Yakuza and she spends her remaining 24 hours of life trying to take revenge on those who wronged her.

Stream Kate on Netflix

(TV limited series – available now)

It was the case that shook the United States government, now it's the stage for the latest entry in the American Crime Story anthology series. Clive Owen plays Bill Clinton, the US president embroiled in a sexual scandal with Monica Lewinsky (Beanie Feldstein) that would eventually lead to impeachment proceedings.

Stream Impeachment: American Crime Story on Binge

(Movie – available now)

Hot young actors Sydney Sweeney (The White Lotus) and Justice Smith (The Get Down) are drawn into a sexual game with a neighbour (Ben Hardy) in the building opposite theirs. At first it's simple voyeurism, but it isn't long before this obsession turns deadly.

Stream The Voyeurs on Amazon Prime Video

(TV series – available now)

The classic late 80s/early 90s series Doogie Howser M.D. gets the reboot treatment as Doogie Kamealoha (Peyton Elizabeth Lee) takes on the role of kid doctor in this Hawaii-set dramedy.

Stream Doogie Kamealoha M.D. on Disney Plus

(TV series – season 2, episode 8 available 10/09/2021)

Ted has finally started to open up to Dr. Sharon, however, not as much as the latter would like. Meanwhile, AFC Richmond gear up to take on Manchester City in the semi-final and tensions are starting to mount.

Stream Ted Lasso on Apple TV Plus

(TV series – available now)

The second season of Wu-Tang: An American Saga is here and we're expecting it to bring da ruckas in big way! As we left them at the end of season one, the Wu-Tang Clan were officially formed and touring with their first album. We expect things to get really dramatic when each of the members starts to venture out into solo careers.

Stream Wu-Tang: An American Saga on Stan