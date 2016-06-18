Essential tech projects for the weekend

Now that the weekend is here, you should hopefully have a bit of time to tackle some of our tech projects to get even more out the gadgets and gizmos that you have in your home.

From testing out the latest software from Apple, to getting reacquainted with Windows 10 and even learning a few new photography tricks along the way, these projects should give you plenty of inspiration this weekend.

Download the iOS 10 beta right now

This week Apple hosted its WWDC 2016 event, and during its keynote the availability of iOS 10 Developer Preview, the latest version of its operating system software for iPads and iPhones, was announced.

If you're keen to try out the latest version of iOS on your iPhone or iPad, head over to our how to download iOS 10 beta right now guide to find out what you need to do.

Download macOS Sierra beta right now

Apple also announced its new desktop operating system for Macs and Macbooks, macOS Sirerra. As with iOS 10, a Developer Preview version of the beta has been made available, so if you want to give it a try check out how to download macOS Sierra beta right now.

Advanced Windows 10 tips and tricks

Not a fan of Apple? Don't worry, our advanced Windows 10 tips and tricks guide shows you some of the cool productivity features of Microsoft's operating system, which will make your PC even easier to use.

Use the Windows Store

If you have Windows 10 then you'll probably have seen tiles encouraging you to use the Windows Store, a built-in storefront for downloading apps and games.

While it's not perfect, it's also come a long way since its debut in Windows 8, so check out our guide on how to use the Windows Store to get the most out of it.

How to get the best out of Canon's built-in HDR feature

HDR photos can be eye-catching, so if you've ever seen a striking HDR photograph and wanted to try it out yourself, check out our tutorial on how to get the best out of Canon's built-in HDR feature.

Even if you don't have a Canon camera, the tips and tricks here will give you inspiration to take your own amazing HDR images.

OnePlus 3 tips and tricks

Although Apple dominated the headlines, the OnePlus 3 was announced earlier this week, and once again OnePlus has proved that it can make a premium smartphone and sell it for a fraction of what its competitors are charging.

If you're as excited about the OnePlus 3 as we are, check out our OnePlus 3 tips and tricks article, which showcases some of the coolest things you can do with the new phone.

Liven up your portraits with motion blur

Blurred motion is a striking visual effect that can enliven photographs, and in our how to liven up your portraits with motion blur guide we look at how the humble portrait shot can be transformed with a bit of creativity.

Get rid of shadows in your photos

Banish gloomy-looking shadows and make your photos stand out with careful use of a reflector when taking your shots. In our how to get rid of shadows in your photos guide we take you through all the steps you need to take to capture shadow-free photographs.