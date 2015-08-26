How to turn your Android Wear watch into a fitness watch

The main thing to do is find an Android Wear app that hooks into a full-blown Android phone app that supports GPS exercise-tracking. There are several top-quality apps like this that enable an Android Wear smartwatch to function as a second screen, displaying pretty much everything a Garmin Forerunner watch might while leaving your phone to do virtually all of the actual leg work.

Apps we love that facilitate this sort of operation include:

Runkeeper: Perhaps the most popular runners' app. It's free, but there's a subscription option (£7.99/$9.99/AU$12.99 per month or £29.99/$39.99/AU$49.99 per year) if you want super-advanced features like long-form workout plans.

Strava: Generally considered a cycling app, but Strava can handle runs just as easily too.

MapMyRun: A mid-tier running app, but still a cracking package.

Runtastic: Battles with Runkeeper for the title of most popular running app.

Endomondo: An app that feels like it's a bit less obsessed with the higher-end athlete, being happy to advertise its walking cred.

SportsTracker: A mid-table pick with a much darker interface than most.

All of these apps are pretty great, having each had years of development put into them to smooth out the wrinkles. Your best bet is to try a few of the top picks to find out which interface you get on with best, because that's what it'll boil down to.