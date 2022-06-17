How to watch The Old Man online: stream the new FX series starring Jeff Bridges from anywhere

After a number of setbacks, US TV thriller series The Old Man finally comes screeching to our screens, promising a full-throttle, edge-of-your-seat experience about an ex-CIA operative on the run from his murky past. Starring the inimitable Jeff Bridges, Amy Brenneman, and multi-award winner John Lithgow, we’ll explain below how to watch The Old Man online, wherever you are in the world.

Developed for TV by co-creators Jonathan E. Steinberg and Robert Levine, The Old Man is adapted from Thomas Perry’s bestselling 2017 novel of the same name, with Bridges starring as the grizzled ex-CIA agent Dan Chase whose identity is rumbled after a hitman comes calling.

Chase is soon contacted by former FBI acquaintance Harold Harper (Lithgow), who provides him with an ultimatum to keep their dark deeds a secret: vanish immediately and never contact his family again, otherwise his daughter Emily will find herself in danger. As a result, Chase finds himself hunted from all quarters, especially following the eruption of a 30 year old grudge with Afghan leader Faraz Hamzad.

Acting heavyweights Bridges and Lithgow give incredible performances, in addition to Search Party’s Alia Shawkar as Harper’s FBI protégé and E.J. Bonilla (Unforgettable) as CIA Special Agent Raymond Waters. Tensely scripted and more brooding than John Wick, here's how to watch The Old Man online now with Hulu in the US (opens in new tab) and Disney Plus elsewhere (opens in new tab).

You can watch The Old Man on FX from Thursday, June 16, or next day on Hulu in the US. The series is made up of seven episodes in total.

Full The Old Man release date and episode guide:

Episode 1: Thursday, June 16 on FX 10pm ET/PT / Friday, June 17 on Hulu

Friday, June 17 on Hulu Episode 2: Thursday, June 16 on FX 11pm ET/PT / Friday, June 17 on Hulu

Friday, June 17 on Hulu Episode 3: Thursday, June 23 on FX 10pm ET/PT / Friday, June 24 on Hulu

Friday, June 24 on Hulu Episode 4: Thursday, June 30 on FX 10pm ET/PT / Friday, July 1 on Hulu

Friday, July 1 on Hulu Episode 5: Thursday, July 7 on FX 10pm ET/PT / Friday, July 8 on Hulu

Friday, July 8 on Hulu Episode 6: Thursday, July 14 on FX 10pm ET/PT / Friday, July 15 on Hulu

Friday, July 15 on Hulu Episode 7: Thursday, July 21 on FX 10pm ET/PT / Friday, July 22 on Hulu

How to watch The Old Man FREE on Hulu in the US

Watch The Old Man online with the Disney Plus bundle

To get the ultimate value, though, purchase Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+ for just $13.99 (opens in new tab) a month with the Disney Plus bundle, which provides loads of extra film and TV content in addition to live sports.

Of course, you can watch Hulu on nearly anything, with the Hulu app available for: Android and iOS devices, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Echo Show and Fire TV devices, select smart TVs and Android TVs, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, Mac, PC and Roku streamers.

How to watch The Old Man online in Canada

(opens in new tab) If you want to see Jeff Bridges kick butt up north, you’ll need a cable subscription that includes the FX channel. Like in the US, the first two episodes are being broadcast back-to-back on Thursday, June 16 at 10pm ET/PT, with subsequent episodes airing at the same time each week. You can also watch FX shows online on-demand with FX Now (opens in new tab), which comes at no extra cost. All you need to do is login with your cable provide details.

How to watch The Old Man online in Australia

(opens in new tab) The Old Man will eventually come to Disney Plus (opens in new tab) via the Star entertainment hub in Australia – but not until Wednesday, July 13, roughly a month after its US release. You can get a subscription to Disney Plus (opens in new tab) for $11.99 AUD a month in Australia. But you’ll save over 15% if you chose an annual subscription and pay the one-off cost of $119.99 AUD.

How to watch The Old Man online in the UK