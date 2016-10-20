How to use Cortana's new Anniversary Update features

The Windows 10 Anniversary Update improves all kinds of things in Windows 10, but the most exciting improvements are in Microsoft’s personal digital assistant, Cortana.

Cortana was already impressive in Windows 10, but thanks to the Update it’s developed all kinds of new abilities.

Once you’ve got Cortana’s attention you can ask it to define words, give you driving directions, set alarms or launch programs – but that’s not all it’s capable of doing.

It can understand commands such as “Send Sue the PowerPoint I was working on yesterday”, it can scan your emails, calendar and other communications to automatically identify important information, such as package tracking or travel bookings, and it can even tell you what song’s playing wherever you happen to be.

Let’s discover Cortana’s best new features.

