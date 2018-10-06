How to stream the Intel Desktop Launch Event

Livestream the Intel Desktop Launch Event - where and when Intel is hosting a livestream of its 2018 Desktop Launch Event on the Intel Newsroom. The event is scheduled to kickoff at 10:00 EST (07:00 PST/15:00 BST) on Monday, October 8th.

Of course, we'll be reporting live from the event to cover all of Intel's newest announcements.

How to watch the Intel Desktop Launch Event

How to watch the Intel Desktop Launch Event: what to expect

Intel has been tight-lipped about what the event or its announcements will actually entail, but we can make an educated guess that it will include new desktop processors.

Rumors of new Intel Coffee Lake Refresh CPUs have been brewing for months now with all signs pointing to an October release for these rumored 9th Generation processors. Interestingly, in the video teaser attached to Intel’s tweet, we can see the silhouette of a geometric shape strikingly similar to the Intel Core i9-9900K’s rumored dodecahedron packaging – so we’re hoping this is a little more evidence that new desktop CPUs are indeed on the way.

At the same time, recent reports have pointed to Intel also planning the release of new Skylake-X Refresh processors with a new Z399 chipset.

Although, Intel will reportedly introduce new graphics cards at CES 2019, we’re hoping the event will include the smallest teaser to make these rumored GPUs official.