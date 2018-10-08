Intel 9th generation processor launch live blog: Intel's Desktop Launch Event 2018 as it happens

Intel is holding a launch event, where it is widely expected to announce the 9th generation of its Core processors, also known as Intel Coffee Lake Refresh.

The event will start on October 8 at 10:00 EDT (07:00 PST/15:00 BST/0:00 October 9 AEST)

10:21 - We've talked to Intel a lot about esports. The company is very committed to esports. Looks like that's not changing any time soon.

10:20 - Frotnite, virtual reality, it's all kicking off when it comes to gaming, according to Intel and its guests. We agree. It's never been a better time to be a PC gamer!

10:17 - Srivatsa now welcoming professional CS:Go gamer, and some another esports player that I am not going to try to spell their "handle" correctly. Sorry.

Intel's new Core-X platform is wild. Expect chips with up to 18-cores and 36-threads. Support for up to 68 PCIe lanes and finally a soldered heatsink! pic.twitter.com/g5G9xFne4eOctober 8, 2018

10:15 - This is stuff we've heard before from Intel. How multi-core and multi-thread processors can help developers, and gamers, multi-task intensive tasks, such as gaming and streaming at the same time. "Seamlessly, with no impact to their gameplay" according to Srivatsa.

10:13 - Similar to Nvidia's event earlier this year when it showed off the RTX 2080 graphic card, Intel is showing us how its hardware can help game developers create even more realistic and impressive games.

10:12 - Now we're getting some demos on how the platform will help creators.

10:10 - Intel X-series offers power for creators no matter what their use case is. "Our most scalable" processors, according to Intel.

10:09 - The new Xeon W-3175X will ship this December.

10:07 - Now getting a sample of Tangent Studio's work. Looks good!

10:06 - David Hearn is now on the stage talking up how Intel's hardware helped him and his company (Tangent Animation) create 3D animations in Blender.

15:04 - First off showing its 28-core, 64-thread Xeon processor. For professionals. It's going to be super powerful, and super expensive. Intel is confident it will help power content makers.

10:03 - "Technology has changed the world, and the PC is at the center of this." Srivatsa now listing Intel's achievements in 2018.

10:01 - Here we go! Anand Srivatsa, vice president and general manager in the Client Computing Group takes to the stage.

09:57 - We've now taken our seats and are waiting for the event to begin. IT'S ALL SO BLUE.

09:52 - Under ten minutes to go now! Who's excited? OK, processors aren't the sexiest products in the world, but we've been loving the recent arms race between Intel and AMD, so it will be great to see how Intel responds to AMD's 2nd generation Ryzen CPUs. There's also some desktops set up with the new hardware, so we should get a chance to give them a go when the presentation is over.

Just waiting for Intel's Desktop Event 2018 to begin. Hoping to see some 9th generation processors today #Intel pic.twitter.com/ZpM5RKOoyGOctober 8, 2018

09:38 - Well, this photo above settles the debate about whether or not we'll be seeing Intel's 9th gen processors today! Hopefully today's event goes into detail on what kind of performance boost we get compared to the 8th generation.

09:33 - Another photo from inside the venue. Intel is clearly proud of its history, as these framed motherboards from various years shows. Expect this event to touch on some of the highlights of Intel's past.

09:28 - Look where we are! Just over half an hour until the event kicks off and we find out what Intel has in store for us. Let's just hope no one at Intel has upgraded to the Windows 10 October 2018 Update and lost the presentation (too soon?).

09:01 - While Intel has been pretty tight-lipped about what the Desktop Launch Event 2018 is going to be about, there have been plenty of rumors that we'll see Intel's 9th generation (Coffee Lake Refresh) chips. While we're waiting for the event to start, check out our roundup of all the news and rumors we've heard so far about these processors.

There has never been a better time to own a desktop PC! Tune into our livestream on October 8 at 10 am EST: https://t.co/xRpXo5ySy6 pic.twitter.com/8FSqMidjquOctober 6, 2018

08:43 - Intel has been hyping up today's event, which starts in less than an hour and a half, so we're expecting some big announcements. We're currently en route to where the event is being held in New York. Fingers crossed for some new desktop processors!