How to cancel your Disney Plus subscription

Disney Plus is a great streaming service if you're a fan of animated classics, Star Wars or Marvel movies, and it's $6.99 per month or $69.99 per year in the US, which is a competitive price. That said, maybe you don't think it's reached its full potential yet, and you want to wait until some of those Marvel shows arrive in late 2020. Or maybe you simply have too many streaming services already, and want to slim down your selection.

If that's the case, you can easily cancel your membership through your browser. At that point, Disney Plus will simply last until the end of your current billing period, meaning you'll still get to watch whatever you've paid for.

Here's how you cancel your Disney Plus subscription.

Still haven't checked out Disney Plus? Check out the 7-day trial

How do I cancel my Disney Plus subscription?

Reach this screen by clicking the Account button under Profile. (Image credit: Future)

Open Disney Plus in a browser at this address. Hover over 'Profile' in the top right corner of the screen, then click on 'Account' from the options that come up. On this screen that comes up, you'll want to click on 'Billing Details'. From here, you'll see the option to cancel your subscription.

(Image credit: Future)

You'll then get a 'Complete Cancellation' option on a final screen that also explains how many days you have until your current billing cycle is over. And that's it! You're done. Another screen will ask why you decided to cancel.

Your window into the Disney vault has closed, and you can instead occupy your days by watching TV shows with naughty words or partial nudity in them again.

The exception to this is if you subscribed through an in-app purchase on iOS or Android, in which case you'll need to cancel your subscription through those platforms.

How do I cancel my free Disney Plus trial?

The same process applies. If you cancel before your first billing date, you'll enjoy your trial without being charged. You're warned about this when you're first asked to enter your credit card or PayPal details through Disney Plus. If you resubscribe through the same account, you won't have the option of another free trial.

Is there a way to get a Disney Plus subscription for free?

No, but you might want to check out this Verizon deal, which offers a year of Disney Plus when you're subscribed to their Unlimited packages. Click that link to find out more.