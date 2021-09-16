iPhone 13 Pro pre-orders in Australia: best deals on Apple's premium flagship

Apple's latest range of flagship iPhones have been announced, with the premium iPhone 13 Pro making an appearance as to be expected. The whole range is available to pre-order from Friday, September 17 in Australia, kicking off at 10pm (AEST).

On this page, we'll take a look at all the best plans and prices for pre-ordering the iPhone 13 Pro in Australia, whether it's from telcos like Telstra, Optus and Vodafone, or from retailers offering it outright, we're covering it all.

As with last year's 12 Pro, the Apple iPhone 13 Pro starts at AU$1,699 in Australia –

certainly not on the cheap end of the smartphone spectrum. While both devices appear incredibly similar on the surface, a number of key upgrades make the newer model much better value for money.

The whole iPhone 13 range gets upgraded internals with the A15 Bionic chipset – if the A14 is anything to go off, we expect it to be a solid performer. The lineup has also seen the fabled notch shrink in size to fill a little less of your screen real estate.

Something unique to the 13 Pro and Pro Max models is an OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate – the fastest on an iPhone to date. This screen adjusts its refresh rate according to the task being performed, optimising performance and battery life when needed.

This is also the first time we're seeing up to 1TB of storage offered on Apple's handsets, with the iPhone 13 Pro coming in four configurations – 128GB (AU$1,699), 256GB (AU$1,869), 512GB (AU$2,219) and 1TB (AU$2,569).

For more detailed specs and thoughts on what the iPhone 13 Pro is capable of, see below for our breakdown and mini-review.

iPhone 13 Pro deals

iPhone 13 Pro pre-order deals going live on Friday:

At this stage, neither telcos nor retailers have announced any details on discounts, savings or offers they may be providing for iPhone 13 Pro pre-orders. Apple itself has a trade-in program in place, saving you between AU$130 and AU$1,120 depending on which model you offer up (iPhone 8 or newer).

With that said, we fully expect to see Telstra, Optus and Vodafone competing in offering enticing plan discounts when paired up with the latest iPhone 13 Pro, although they're unlikely to discount the handset itself.

Similarly, major retailers like JB Hi-Fi and Officeworks will be offering the phone for pre-order, and might even throw in a minor incentive to pre-order with them (a few dollars, or bundled product perhaps?)

iPhone 13 Pro mini-review: what you need to know

iPhone 13 Pro: specs (Image credit: Apple) OS: iOS 14 | Screen size: 6.1-inch Retina (60Hz)| Resolution: 2532 x 1170 | CPU: Apple A14 | Memory: N/A | Weight: 164g |Storage: 64 / 128 / 256GB | Battery: N/A | Rear camera: 12MP wide, 12MP ultrawide| Front camera: 12MP

Another year, another Apple flagship to consider - this time the iPhone 13 Pro. At first glance, its AU$1,699 price tag and overall aesthetic are strikingly similar to last year's iPhone 12 Pro but take one look at the specs sheet and you'll see that there's more than meets the eye with these new devices.

Firstly, an upgraded OLED panel means the iPhone 13 Pro's screen is capable of 1000 nits peak brightness – 25% more than last year. Apple's new Pro-motion technology also means a variable refresh rate of anywhere between 10Hz and a whopping 120Hz, depending on the content. Apple claims this aids massively in overall efficiency – which pairs nicely with this device's upgraded battery.

Power-wise, a new A15 Bionic chip will keep everything moving along smoothly and a couple of key upgrades to the camera lenses means better image stabilisation, shutter speed, and low light performance – at least, according to Apple.

As always with the Pro models, you're getting plenty of premium appointments over the standard iPhone 13 and 13 mini models, namely surgical-grade stainless steel bands instead of the usual aluminium.

The telltale 3-lens on the back also lets people know you're truly 'Pro' and not just rocking a 'standard' device. And, if you really want to go all out, there's even a brand-new 1TB storage version this time around – that's a lot of storage.