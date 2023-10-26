HP Coupon Codes for October 2023

FAQs

Does HP offer free shipping? Yes, HP Australia offers free shipping sitewide on orders of AU$50 or more. HP says that delivery within 2-3 business days is available in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, Newcastle, Wollongong and the ACT.

Does HP price match? HP does price match in Australia, though it must be done over the phone. HP Australia will price match its own laptops and desktops being sold through major retailers such as JB Hi-Fi, but also comparable PCs from competitors such as Dell, Lenovo, Samsung and Asus. A comparable PC means it has the same specs including processor, RAM, storage, graphics card, screen and other features. To request a price match from HP Australia, call 1300 616 192.

Does HP accept returns and refunds? HP Australia does accept returns and refunds within 14 days of receiving your order. To start the returns process, you’ll need to call HP Australia on 1300 635 787. HP says that successful returns should receive a refund within 5 business days. Note that if the product you ordered was built with custom specifications, the return policy may be different or a refund may not be available. In this instance, contact HP for more information.

Does HP offer student discounts? The HP Education Store is where students and educators can get access to exclusive discounts. HP offers discounts of up to 30% on its Education Store, and the deals are available to students and teachers from universities, TAFE and vocational schools across Australia. To create an account on the HP Education Store, you’ll need a valid education email address ending in 'edu.au'.

Does HP offer warranty on its products? Yes, HP does offer warranty on its products for one year, but this can also be extended to three years by purchasing a HP Care Pack. Once you’ve made your purchase, you can register the product and check your warranty status at any time on HP’s website.

Hints and tips

HP Australia’s coupon codes can help you get a discount on your order, but there are other ways to save when buying from the retailer’s official store.

Shop during HP’s sales: HP is almost always offering a discount on its laptops, and you can see them all on HP’s sale page. We’ve seen the retailer offer up to 50% off its laptops on its website, with ultrabooks, 2-in-1s and gaming machines all going on sale fairly frequently. We often highlight HP’s laptop discounts on our best laptop sales page, but you’ll also find desktops, monitors and computing peripherals available for less on HP Australia.

Trade-in your old device: HP offers a trade-in service, where you can send any model of any brand PC to HP, and it’ll give you up to 20% off your next PC purchase. To trade-in, fill out an online form and wait up to one business day to be contacted by a HP team member. After this, you’ll be given a discount code to get up to 20% off.

Use HP’s student and teacher discounts: As we’ve mentioned, students and teachers are eligible for exclusive deals via the HP Education Store. You’ll need a valid education email address to sign up, and it can be a great way to save on items that aren’t otherwise discounted.

Sign up for HP Instant Ink: A HP Instant Ink subscription lets you save up to 50% on ink or toner for your printer, and plans start at AU$1.99 a month. You’ll need an eligible printer to sign up, so check this first on HP’s website. HP will also collect your used cartridges free of charge and recycle them for you.