Iran eases some internet restrictions – but the usage of VPN-like tools is still high

The blockage of WhatsApp and Google Play was lifted on December 24, 2024, "as a first step to scale back internet restrictions," Al Jazeera reported. The ban was enforced more than 2 years ago, during Iran's mass protests over the death of Mahsa Jhina Amini at the hands of the country’s morality police.

Now, while the government has lifted a ban on such crucial applications, the use of the best VPN services and similar tools remains high. That's why experts – and citizens – are far from calling the U-turn the beginning of a better internet for the country.

Iran internet remains restricted

WhatsApp and Google Play might have the green light from Iranian authorities, but all other popular social media platforms remain restricted.

As per Surfshark’s Internet Shutdown Tracker, Facebook, X, and YouTube have been restricted since May and June 2009 – over 15 years now. Access to Telegram has been blocked since 2018. Instagram, which was blocked during the 2022 protests, also remains restricted at the time of writing.

"So, even though some positive developments can be observed, Iran remains among the world’s leading countries in terms of government-imposed internet restrictions," said Luís Costa, Research Lead at Surfshark.

The VPN provider has recorded 57 cases of internet disruptions since 2015, placing Iran second globally only after India. Costa explains these disruptions primarily occur during protests.

In 2023, the country won a golden medal as the biggest perpetrator of internet shutdowns. Last year, Iran's internet was deemed the worst worldwide for connectivity.

Do you know? (Image credit: Shutterstock) A virtual private network (VPN) is security software that encrypts all internet connections while spoofing a user's real IP address location. This skill is exactly what's needed to bypass geo-restrictions like those in place in Iran.

In this context, using one of the best VPN apps is still necessary for internet users in Iran looking to access free internet and avoid government surveillance.

Authorities know that – and they are trying to prevent it. In 2023, Iran was second only to China for VPN censorship. The same occurred last year, topping the VPN censoring list across the country's official app stores.

The legality of using a VPN has also been challenged. In February, Iran outlawed "unauthorized" VPNs, banning their usage without a legal permit. In May, the government also resurrected an internet bill that could put VPN usage at risk even more.

Iranians are also looking for alternatives. Iran International reported that over 100,000 people in Iran now use SpaceX's satellite internet service Starlink to access high-speed internet free of restrictions.

A sign of change?

Lifting the over 2-year ban on WhatsApp and Google Play hasn't changed much for internet users. People in Iran still can't access other popular social media platforms and websites without circumventing tools. What's more, experts are worried these apps may be blocked again.

"This is a pattern we have seen repeatedly and it’s likely these changes would be reversed if there is any civil unrest in the future," a Proton VPN spokesperson told TechRadar.

The Swiss-based VPN provider ensures it will be following the situation closely. "We won’t be holding our breath for wholesale lifting of internet restrictions in Iran anytime soon."