MacBook Air vs Dell XPS 13: the best laptops on Earth go head-to-head

If you're in the market for the best lightweight laptop to get you through your everyday tasks on the go, then you're inevitably come down to the Apple MacBook Air and the Dell XPS 13.

Both are consistently in contention for the title of best laptop year after year, and with Black Friday deals rolling out right now, these are going to be two of the most sought after items for the next few weeks.

A lot of buyers are going to be looking at these two laptops and wondering which one is the right one for their needs and budget, but considering that there are some really important differences between them, it's can be easy to get turned around.

Fortunately, we've reviewed both the Apple MacBook Air (2022) and the Dell XPS 13 (2022) in the past few months, so we have a lot of insight into the pros and cons of each to help you find the right laptop for you this Black Friday.

MacBook Air vs XPS 13: Price

(Image credit: Future)

If we were comparing the M1 MacBook Air and the XPS 13, this would be a much harder fight, but with the recent price increase on the MacBook Air 2022, the edge is very much with the Dell XPS 13 here.

Starting at just $899/£854/AU$1,898, the Dell XPS 13 is very competively priced against the M1 MacBook Air, which sells for essentially the same price. The M2 MacBook Air, though, starts at $1,199/£1,249/AU$1,899, so unless you're living in the great Down Under, the Dell XPS 13 is going to be easier on your budget.

That said, there are a lot of sales on the M1 MacBook Air that price it well below the XPS 13, and the M1 MacBooks are still some fo the best MacBooks ever made. If you can find a MacBook Air with M1 for less than the XPS 13, well, that changes things quite a bit.

That isn't guaranteed though, so all we can go on is the MSRP, so again, the edge goes to the XPS 13 here.

Winner: Dell XPS 13

MacBook Air vs XPS 13: Design

(Image credit: Future)

When it comes to the XPS 13 vs MacBook Air, you really are comparing two of the most beautifully designed laptops on Earth, so this is a very hard decision to make. No matter which you go with, you're going to look stylish wherever you use it, so don't worry too much on that front.

Both have elegant, clean lines and thin bezels. They both have a minimalist appeal to them and have some similar colors, namely the silver and dark purple colorways, though the MacBook Air 2022 has the advantage of a Twilight and Space Gray color options. If you're looking for a Rose Goldesque color option, then Apple has the advantage here, otherwise, they are both more or less the same.

In terms of weight and physical profile, the two laptops are pretty much identical. You're getting more or less the same ports (two USB Type-C ports) and the same low profile chiclet-style keyboards.

This isn't be accident, by the way. The one advantage Apple has here is that it is the originator of this style of ultrathin laptop which the Dell XPS 13 was deliberately created to compete against, and there's no question that the XPS is the best Ultrabook on the market in this regard.

Ultimately, if you want the original, go with Apple. If you want the best Windows laptop to replicate the Apple MacBook Air feel, then the Dell XPS 13 is that laptop.

Winner: Tie

MacBook Air vs XPS 13: Performance

(Image credit: Future)

When it comes to performance, the key difference between the XPS 13 and the MacBook Air really comes down to two things: battery life and visual quality.

Let's start by saying that the difference between the two when it comes to everyday performance on day-to-day tasks like video streaming, web surfing, and productivity work is going to be mostly indistinguishable.

Where things really diverge is battery life, with the MacBook Air getting several hours more life than the XPS 13. Though both laptops run on a type of processor based on big.LITTLE architecture (the only thing you need to know is that these types of processors are usually much more energy efficient), the Apple M1 chip is simply a more efficient chip than the Intel Alder Lake chips in the Dell XPS 13.

If you want a bit more wiggle room in terms of which specs to get, the XPS 13 at least gives you a choice between Intel Core i5 and Core i7 processors, while the M1 chip is pretty much what it is.

The display is also another major factor. The Dell XPS 13 display is a 1920x1200p display, which just can't hold a candle to the 2560x1664p Liquid Retina display of the MacBook Air. Both are pretty, but the Retina display is just much prettier to look at than anything you'll find on the XPS 13.

Winner: Apple MacBook Air

MacBook Air vs XPS 13: Which should you buy?

(Image credit: Future)

The first this you need to consider when looking at the MacBook Air vs XPS 13 is whether you need a Windows laptop or a MacBook. Some programs won't run on one kind of laptop or the other, though many of the biggest apps are availble on both so it shouldn't be an issue for most people.

If it doesn't matter in that regard, then the two biggest things to consider are performance and price. The Dell XPS 13 is simply cheaper, so if price is your biggest concern, go for the XPS 13. You won't be disappointed with the performance you get for the price.

If you need the best performance and you're willing to pay the premium, then without question, the MacBook Air is a better performer than the XPS 13, especially when it comes to battery life and visual fidelity.

Otherwise, you're going to get more or less the same levels of everyday performance from both laptops, so if you want the Apple mystique, well, you won't have to give up much for it besides some extra money. If you can't swing the higher pricetag of the MacBook Air, the Dell XPS 13 is an undeniably sexy machine that has a surprising amount of performance tucked away inside.

Either way, you won't be disappointed.