Logitech G502 X Plus VS Razer Basilisk V3 Pro: which gaming mouse is best?

Among the many gaming mice that stand out recently as especially high-quality are the Logitech G502 X Plus and the Razer Basilisk V3 Pro. Gamers understand that having a high-quality gaming mouse can not only enhance your gaming sessions but also protect your hands from permanent damage. That’s why choosing one with excellent specs and a great ergonomic design is so important, and why gamers are especially discerning when it comes to those features.

Office workers already understand the importance of having the best mouse to improve productivity and work performance, so it’s just as important for gamers to invest in the best gaming mouse that will enhance their sessions and all-around competitive performance.

Now the question remains: which is the best of these two gaming mice? We analyze each based on three criteria: price, design, and performance. From there we break down, based on said categories, which gaming mouse is the all-around best one to buy.

Logitech G502 X Plus VS Razer Basilisk V3 Pro: Price

Both mice are priced the same in the US

Same with the UK and Australia

In the US, both the Logitech G502 X Plus and the Razer Basilisk V3 Pro are identical prices, which is around $160. Of course, that’s pretty steep for a mouse period, but getting high-quality is an investment and more than worth the price of admission if you want a mouse that can play hard while supporting your hand and wrist.

The UK and Australia are in a similar predicament with pricing for both mice being around the same. The Logitech is £149.99 in the UK and AU$299.95 in Australia, while the Razer is £159.99 and AU$289. The price difference between them is literally ten, which means that no matter which mouse you choose there’s no real difference in cost. Of course, Australia suffers from an inflated retail price but that’s unfortunately common in the tech market.

And the fact that these gaming mice are readily available in any of these regions, as well as the pricing being so consistent across said regions, is impressive as well. They’re also available in many other countries.

Winner: Tie

Logitech G502 X Plus VS Razer Basilisk V3 Pro: Design

Both feature customizable buttons

Logitech is better for claw grips, Razer for palm grips

Logitech is lighter with a superior thumb rest support

The Logitech G502 X Plus and the Razer Basilisk V3 Pro are designed with excellent ergonomics in mind. They both are well-suited for those who use either a palm or claw grip, with middle bumps and deep valleys in all the right places to ensure that your fingers fit perfectly as well as textured side panels to keep your fingers in place.

Overall, the Logitech is better suited for claw grips, with the Razer being more comfortable for palm grips, thanks to the former having side buttons shifted slightly forward for easier and seamless access, while the latter has a better middle bump and deep valleys on both sides as well as a thinner body.

The Razer also has the Synapse software for customizing the RGB lighting as well as DPI presets, changing polling rates (125Hz, 500Hz, and 1000Hz), and remapping or assigning a macro to the mouse buttons. The Logitech also has software to macro-program and remap all 13 programmable controls, which are hybrid optical-mechanical switches and only require a light touch to activate.

However, the Logitech elks out a win over the Razer mouse due to its much lighter weight, which means that during more intense gaming sessions you can move the mouse around much easier and with less strain on your hand and wrist. The Logitech also has great thumb rest support, with the button there having a customizable tail for those with a shorter thumb.

Winner: Logitech G502 X Plus

Logitech G502 X Plus VS Razer Basilisk V3 Pro: Performance

Both sport extremely high DPIs

Great battery life on both fronts

Razer has an issue with its feet dragging on leatherette surfaces

The DPI on the Logitech G502 X Plus and the Razer Basilisk V3 Pro is excellent, with settings high enough that only pro gamers will appreciate and the rest left scratching their heads at the high speeds. The latter has a slightly higher DPI of 30K versus the former’s 25K, though both are obscenely high values.

The Razer has two main features: the Hyperspeed Wireless which delivers low latency and the Focus Pro 30K sensor which delivers high-accuracy tracking. Meanwhile, on the Logitech front we have the HERO 25K sensor which gives fast and accurate performance no matter what game you’re playing, and the Lightspeed wireless connectivity which got a huge reaction boost from its predecessor.

There is one issue with the Razer, however, and that’s its feet. Whether it’s a desk surface or one of the best gaming mouse pads, if it’s a leatherette mouse or desk pad it suffers from drag. This is, of course, a major issue when playing competitively and will definitely influence your buying decision. Thankfully, the Logitech mouse doesn’t suffer from this problem and will work just fine on any surface or pad.

Battery life-wise, the Logitech has a 60-hour span without RGB lighting and 48 hours with it on. The Razer can wirelessly charge, with the purchase of a Mouse Dock Pro, which is extremely convenient but adds to the already high costs of the mouse.

Winner: Logitech G502 X Plus

Logitech G502 X Plus VS Razer Basilisk V3 Pro: Which should you buy?

The Logitech G502 X Plus and the Razer Basilisk V3 Pro are both excellent gaming mice with great performance and a host of features that can only enhance your gaming sessions. Their ergonomics are also top-notch, with design cues that allow for the highest comfort and practicality.

However, the Logitech G502 X Plus is a slightly better mouse than its competitor due to having a lighter form factor, having a superior battery without requiring another accessory to improve it, and being flexible enough to work on any desk surface or mousepad.

A lot of this particular decision relies on preference, as some prefer a heavier mouse and the option to wirelessly charge it without worrying about a battery dying in the middle of an intense gaming session. But for those looking for overall design and performance, the Logitech is the way to go.