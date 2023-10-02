The new Honda Prologue EV arrives next year – here are 5 things you need to know

Honda is about to unleash a barrage of electric cars over the next few years and, despite dabbling in the EV world with the Honda E, it looks set to mark the occasion with its first proper electric vehicle in the upcoming Prologue.

We say 'proper' only because the Prologue looks slated to offer a lot of things the diminutive Honda E couldn’t. These include plenty of room inside for your average family and an anticipated EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) range rating of 300 miles, with DC (direct current) fast-charging capability able to add 65-miles of range in around ten minutes.

So, is the prologue the all-electric SUV to beat when it goes in sale in North America early next year? Here are five things you need to know before putting your money where your mouth is…

(Image credit: Honda)

1. The Prologue come with either single or dual-motor options

Although Honda hasn’t revealed exact details of the line-up, we know that it will launch the Prologue with the choice of either a single motor powering the front wheels or a dual-motor system that will offer all-wheel-drive capabilities in the Prologue Elite.

In this guise, Honda’s "rugged and sporty" SUV generates an estimated 288hp and 333 lb-ft of torque, delivering "responsive and quick acceleration". Despite this, it still boasts an anticipated EPA range rating of 300 zero-emission miles in between charges.

(Image credit: Honda)

2. It will have the longest wheelbase in its class

Designed to go up against models like the Chevy Blazer EV, Honda has designed the Prologue with interior roominess in mind. To achieve this, its engineers have seen fit to give it the longest wheelbase in its class (121.8-inches). Prologue is about 8-inches longer and 5-inches wider than the existing CR-V.

Inside, there is "uncluttered" design with up to 136.9 cubic feet of interior space, offering space to comfortably seat five, as well as the ability to adjust the rear seats with two angles of recline.

Cargo space is pegged at 25.2 cu-ft - enough for three golf bags lying flat on the cargo floor. With the standard 60/40-split rear seatbacks folded flat, the cargo space expands to 57.7 cu-ft of space (in EX models). Hidden space under the cargo area floor adds another 0.5 cu-ft.

Although when totted up, that storage space is down on rivals, such as the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Volkswagen ID. 4. However, a power tailgate with hands-free access will come as standard on Touring and Elite to make loading that bit easier.

(Image credit: Honda)

3. Google comes built-in for the first time

Prologue will be the first Honda SUV with Google built-in, increasing the tech smarts currently on offer no end. Standard on all Prologue trims, it includes apps such as Google Assistant, Google Maps, and more on Google Play.

Inside, owners are greeted by two high-definition digital screens – a standard 11-inch digital driver instrumentation display and an 11.3-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Step up to Elite trims and Honda throws in a head-up display.

According to Honda engineers, the touchscreen also incorporates a finger rest for the driver to steady their hand while making selections.

(Image credit: Honda)

4. The Prologue is going big on safety

Honda wants the Prologue to land the highest merits in safety, including an NHTSA 5-star rating and IIHS (Insurance Institute for Highway Safety) Top Safety Pick+ award (which is an annual pick of the best vehicles for safety).

This means all Honda Prologue models will come as standard with Honda’s first applications of Rear Cross Traffic Braking, Blind Zone Steering Assist and Rear Pedestrian Alert.

(Image credit: Honda)

5. Honda wants to help with the cost of home charging

Prologue owners will also receive financial assistance when it comes to charging packages on offer. They can choose from either an 11.5 kW Home Charging Station and $100 Public Charging Credit, plus $500 Installation Incentive, or a 7.6kW Portable Charging Kit and $300 Public Charging Credit, plus $250 Installation Incentive.

All of this is carried out by Honda Home Electrification (HHE), an online marketplace that aims to help clients with home charging solutions. If neither of those suit, Honda can apple $750 worth Public Charging Credit.