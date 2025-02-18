Kia's promising EV4 electric saloon breaks cover – and it stays true to its concept car roots

Kia promised lots with the EV4 Concept and it has delivered

Both a saloon and hatchback will be offered

Upcoming EV Day will reveal more about specification

Kia has whipped the silk sheet off its latest EV4 model ahead of an upcoming EV Day later this month, where the Korean company will lay out its plans for this, its PV5 van and a sneak peek at the concept version of the EV2 – slated to be the smallest and most affordable EV in the current line-up.

Although it was previewed more than a year ago now, the production-ready EV4 appears to have remained faithful to the original concept, and slots neatly into the ever-expanding range of electric vehicles that was debuted at the marque’s inaugural EV Day back in 2023.

A play on Kia’s ‘Tiger Face’ front end, which can be seen in the revised EV6 and the most recent EV3, while the sharp and distinctive lines of the entire family can be seen on the sides and particularly at the rear of the elongated saloon model.

However, it is predicted that the saloon or fastback will be made available for global markets, including the US, while the hatchback is predominantly for the UK and European markets.

(Image credit: Kia)

Specification is still under wraps, but we do know that it will ride on the same E-GMP platform as everything else in Kia’s EV range, so will likely be offered with a 58kWh or 81kWh battery.

That said, there is no word on the charging speeds, as EV6 and EV9 are capable of drawing power at 350kW thanks to 800V architecture, but the recent EV3 and EV5 (coming to the UK soon) manage 128kW thanks to 400V architecture.

Inside, we can expect to see the EV4 following the same sort of minimalistic approach as EV3, with a focus on comfort, roominess and plenty of space for the latest screen tech.

Analysis: Kia continues to deliver the goods

(Image credit: Kia)

By offering both saloon and hatchback versions of the EV4, Kia has bolstered its pure-electric line-up and widened its appeal.

Several SUVs of varying sizes join the sporty crossover mash-up EV6 and the forthcoming EV2 city car to deliver an electrified option to suit most needs.

It is a similar story with price, as the EV2 is rumored to compete with the recent Renault R5 E-Tech and battle it out in the £25,000 ($30,000/ AU$50,000) arena, while the range-topping EV9 seven-seat SUV tickles the £77,000 mark in the UK – $73,900 in the US.

With a solid battery range, the latest constantly-connected tech and a very clear and bold design language, Kia now offers a range of electric vehicles that is arguably better than anything it sells with a combustion engine.

Rather than sitting on the fence, the Korean marque committed to a battery-powered future and it appears to be paying off. The company reported that its all-electric sales have been growing year-on-year and in the third quarter of last year EVs accounted for 21% of the company's total sales.

There is no sign of slowing, either, as Kia has gone on record to say that its EV line-up will be 15 strong by 2027, including a new range of battery-powered commercial vehicles, while 2030 will see it hit a target of 1.6 million EV sales globally.