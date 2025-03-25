Forget gas stations – EV charging Superhubs are using solar power to solve the most annoying thing about electric motoring

A new Superhubs site in the UK can charge 44 EVs at once

Solar panels and massive battery packs help reduce strain on the grid

Superhubs are catching on across the globe

Data released this week shows that EV sales are on the rise for the second consecutive month in Europe, as the market continues to grow in the US. But as more customers opt to go electric, the demand naturally increases on the public charging network – and that's where increasingly popular Superhubs come in.

A growing number of fast-charging providers (with help from local governments) are developing these purpose-built ‘Superhubs’ that not only aim to cram in as many battery-powered vehicles as possible, but also harness the power of solar and battery storage in order to reduce the strain on the grid and reduce the cost of charging.

One such site has just been opened by InstaVolt near Winchester in the UK. There are specially-designed bays for electric heavy goods vehicles, as well as smaller vehicles that are towing trailers, plus dedicated accessible charging spots for those with disabilities and extra-long spaces for electric vans.

The site can host 44 electric vehicles, all of which can top-up in rapid fashion thanks to 160 kW DC fast chargers. During peak times, InstaVolt charges 85p per kilowatt (around $1.10), but it also offers an off-peak tariff at 54p per kilowatt (around $0.70).

Conveniently-sized charging bays aside, the site also benefits from a massive 870-panel solar array that is paired with an equally gargantuan 960kW/4MWh battery storage system, which reduces the reliance on the grid during peak hours.

Unlike current charging destinations in a typical European service station, InstaVolt’s new Superhub is located just off the main highway, where there is more space and, perhaps more importantly, land is slightly cheaper.

This has allowed the company to add things like 24/7 toilets, a Starbucks, a children’s playground area and a spot to walk the dog. Customers also benefit from air and water provisions, in order to keep those road trips rolling.

Analysis: Superhubs are going global

Earlier this month, the largest EV charging hub opened in South Korea, with charging network operator Water unveiling a mammoth 46-strong hub at the Korea International Exhibition Center (KINTEX) in Goyang.

Catering for everything from tiny city cars to the largest electric trucks, the site offers both 200kW and 100kW charging facilities, while opting for a wooden structure reduced the overall construction carbon footprint compared to concrete or steel structures, according to Electrek.

While not quite on the same scale as those found in Korea or in the UK, a number of slick charging hubs are beginning to appear in the US too, with companies like Mercedes-Benz showcasing what its branded locations look like with the opening of its swanky venue at its US HQ in Sandy Springs, Georgia last year.

Tesla also opened its largest Supercharger site back in 2023, with a staggering 98 charging stalls operational in Coalinga, California, which benefits from solar canopies and Tesla’s own Megapack battery storage system to help ease the reliance on the grid.

The company also revealed that it plans to open a mammoth 30-acre site in Lost Hills, California, which it says will play host to 168 charging stalls, making it by far the largest EV charging site in operation in the US.

According to Not a Tesla App, the proposed site in Lost Hills, which has been nicknamed ‘Oasis’, could be capable of charging 4,896 vehicles in a 12-hour period.

That said, China takes the top honors, with a staggering 637-stall charging hub located in Shenzhen, which delivers approximately 160 Megawatt-hours (MWh) of power daily and charges more than 4,000 taxis in any given 24-hour period.

But scale isn’t the only thing that electric vehicle owners are looking for, because the convenience factor is lost if you have to drive to a purpose-built hub that might be well away from a chosen route.

Instead, sites like InstaVolt’s Superhub aim to serve those using the busiest and most commonly used travel corridors, negating the need to fight over the limited number of charging stalls tacked on to service areas or gas stations.