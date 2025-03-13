Toyota's self-charging concept EV could help you tackle the daily commute on solar power alone

News
By published

The FT-Me is a tiny Citroen Ami rival with a very special roof

The Toyota FT-Me Concept sitting in a car park
(Image credit: Toyota)
  • Toyota's intriguing concept car measures just 8ft in length
  • In some countries, those as young as 14 will be able to drive it
  • Its solar roof generates around 20 miles of range per day

Toyota unveiled a selection of new models at an exclusive event in Brussels this week, covering everything from motorsport-inspired road cars to battery-powered SUVs. But look a little harder and you’ll spy the diminutive silhouette of the FT-Me micro mobility concept.

Measuring just 2.5m in length (around 8ft), it is marginally larger than the Citroen Ami, which has taken Europe by storm thanks to the low-cost, small footprint motoring that it offers for those living in busy urban areas.

Thanks to its tiny size, Toyota’s concept only occupies half a standard parking space and, in some cases, it can park “nose in” to the curb, taking up the same sort of space as a couple of motorcycles.

Image 1 of 6
Toyota FT-Me Concept
(Image credit: Toyota)

According to the Japanese marque, the styling is inspired by a jet helmet and the interior has been packaged for maximum space. There’s room in there for two adults, but it can also swallow a wheelchair, with wheels removed, and longer pieces of flat pack furniture thanks to a folding passenger seat.

Perhaps more interesting is the solar panel roof, which Toyota says can add 20 to 30km (13 to 18 miles) of driving range per day, even in cloudy urban settings. This is enough to cover most common commutes, without the need to plug it in.

There is no technical specification on official range or battery size, but the fact its maker claims it can be driven by 14-year-olds in some markets suggest it would fall under the quadricycle category, which means it will be limited to 28mph, offer less than 6kW of power and weigh less than 450kg.

A youthful movement

Toyota FT-Me Concept

(Image credit: Toyota)

Lacking any sort of flashy infotainment displays, the FT-Me is designed for the smartphone generation, seamlessly linking up with mobile devices and smartphone apps, which can also act as a digital key.

Beyond this, Toyota has designed the vehicle so that it can be driven solely with hand controls, not just the standard accelerator and brake pedals. This means it can be operated by wheelchair users without the need for any modification.

Alongside the fact that it doesn’t need a full license to drive, electrifying.com reports that it will have to compete with Netflix and mobile phone subscriptions in terms of monthly cost if it wants to be successful.

This suggests that it could cost as little as £30 / $40 /AU$60 a month to lease, offering a low-cost, hassle-free way of keeping the younger generation mobile.

You might also like

Leon Poultney
Leon Poultney
EVs correspondent

Leon has been navigating a world where automotive and tech collide for almost 20 years, reporting on everything from in-car entertainment to robotised manufacturing plants. Currently, EVs are the focus of his attentions, but give it a few years and it will be electric vertical take-off and landing craft. Outside of work hours, he can be found tinkering with distinctly analogue motorcycles, because electric motors are no replacement for an old Honda inline four.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Telo MT1
The anti-Cybertruck? This new electric pick-up is the size of a Mini and the cutest way to haul your gear
Volkswagen ID.EVERY1 Concept Car
Volkswagen reveals the ID.1 concept car, which will spawn its cheapest all-electric model to date
Caselani Type-Ami
My new favorite thing in EVs? This Citroen Ami that's been made to look like a 1950s H-Van
Kia EV2 and PBV
Kia unveils its most affordable EV yet – and says electric camper vans form part of its future plans
The steering wheel of the Filante Record 2025 concept car
Renault's hyper-efficient concept car swaps pedals for fighter jet controls – and it could catch on
The Deepal EO7 from the side, an SUV and pick-up truck combo
I drove an electric SUV that transforms into a pick-up, and it’s as fun as it is functional
Latest in Hybrid & Electric Vehicles
The Toyota FT-Me Concept sitting in a car park
Toyota's self-charging concept EV could help you tackle the daily commute on solar power alone
Rivian R1T
Big Rivian update delivers hands-off driving to rival Tesla Autopilot – and a new 'Rally' mode
The Deepal EO7 from the side, an SUV and pick-up truck combo
I drove an electric SUV that transforms into a pick-up, and it’s as fun as it is functional
Tesla Model 3
Tesla's EV sales are plummeting – as used Model Y and Model 3 prices crash to bargain levels
Telo MT1
The anti-Cybertruck? This new electric pick-up is the size of a Mini and the cutest way to haul your gear
Xiaomi SU7
Xiaomi's EV is racing ahead of Tesla in China – and it's planning a global Model Y rival next
Latest in News
A graphic of the PC Gaming Show
Get ready for a bounty of PC games on June 8, as the PC Gaming show is back
A close up of The Daily podcast from Pocket Casts&#039; web page
‘Podcasting shouldn’t be locked behind walled gardens’: Pocket Casts slams Spotify and makes its web player free to all
A smartphone on a sofa showing the WhatsApp, Telegram and Signal apps
Forget AI – WhatsApp is planning a simple messages feature that could be its most useful upgrade in years
NordicTrack Ultra 1
The new NordicTrack Ultra 1 treadmill looks like it was designed by an architect and costs $15,000
An Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070
Nvidia RTX 5080 stock is so barren that retailers are holding competitions where you can "win" the right to buy one for MSRP
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows
Ubisoft shareholder accuses publisher of 'misleading investors', plans protest outside Paris HQ
More about hybrid electric vehicles
Rivian R1T

Big Rivian update delivers hands-off driving to rival Tesla Autopilot – and a new 'Rally' mode
The Deepal EO7 from the side, an SUV and pick-up truck combo

I drove an electric SUV that transforms into a pick-up, and it’s as fun as it is functional
A close up of The Daily podcast from Pocket Casts&#039; web page

‘Podcasting shouldn’t be locked behind walled gardens’: Pocket Casts slams Spotify and makes its web player free to all
See more latest
Most Popular
A close up of The Daily podcast from Pocket Casts&#039; web page
‘Podcasting shouldn’t be locked behind walled gardens’: Pocket Casts slams Spotify and makes its web player free to all
An American flag flying outside the US Capitol building against a blue sky
The FCC is creating a security council to bolster US defenses against cyberattacks
Global Special Forces server
AI server designed for Chinese military use wins major global design award in Europe
Ransomware
Microsoft uncovers sleuthy new XCSSET MacOS malware campaign
A smartphone on a sofa showing the WhatsApp, Telegram and Signal apps
Forget AI – WhatsApp is planning a simple messages feature that could be its most useful upgrade in years
A graphic of the PC Gaming Show
Get ready for a bounty of PC games on June 8, as the PC Gaming show is back
Hand holding smartphone and scan fingerprint biometric identity for unlock her mobile phone
Biometrics add another layer of security to passwordless authentication
An Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070
Nvidia RTX 5080 stock is so barren that retailers are holding competitions where you can "win" the right to buy one for MSRP
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows
Ubisoft shareholder accuses publisher of 'misleading investors', plans protest outside Paris HQ
Gemini 2.0
Gemini Deep Research just got even smarter and it’s now free for everyone to try - here's why you should give it a go