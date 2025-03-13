Toyota's self-charging concept EV could help you tackle the daily commute on solar power alone

Toyota's intriguing concept car measures just 8ft in length

In some countries, those as young as 14 will be able to drive it

Its solar roof generates around 20 miles of range per day

Toyota unveiled a selection of new models at an exclusive event in Brussels this week, covering everything from motorsport-inspired road cars to battery-powered SUVs. But look a little harder and you’ll spy the diminutive silhouette of the FT-Me micro mobility concept.

Measuring just 2.5m in length (around 8ft), it is marginally larger than the Citroen Ami, which has taken Europe by storm thanks to the low-cost, small footprint motoring that it offers for those living in busy urban areas.

Thanks to its tiny size, Toyota’s concept only occupies half a standard parking space and, in some cases, it can park “nose in” to the curb, taking up the same sort of space as a couple of motorcycles.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Toyota) (Image credit: Toyota) (Image credit: Toyota) (Image credit: Toyota) (Image credit: Toyota) (Image credit: Toyota)

According to the Japanese marque, the styling is inspired by a jet helmet and the interior has been packaged for maximum space. There’s room in there for two adults, but it can also swallow a wheelchair, with wheels removed, and longer pieces of flat pack furniture thanks to a folding passenger seat.

Perhaps more interesting is the solar panel roof, which Toyota says can add 20 to 30km (13 to 18 miles) of driving range per day, even in cloudy urban settings. This is enough to cover most common commutes, without the need to plug it in.

There is no technical specification on official range or battery size, but the fact its maker claims it can be driven by 14-year-olds in some markets suggest it would fall under the quadricycle category, which means it will be limited to 28mph, offer less than 6kW of power and weigh less than 450kg.

A youthful movement

(Image credit: Toyota)

Lacking any sort of flashy infotainment displays, the FT-Me is designed for the smartphone generation, seamlessly linking up with mobile devices and smartphone apps, which can also act as a digital key.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Beyond this, Toyota has designed the vehicle so that it can be driven solely with hand controls, not just the standard accelerator and brake pedals. This means it can be operated by wheelchair users without the need for any modification.

Alongside the fact that it doesn’t need a full license to drive, electrifying.com reports that it will have to compete with Netflix and mobile phone subscriptions in terms of monthly cost if it wants to be successful.

This suggests that it could cost as little as £30 / $40 /AU$60 a month to lease, offering a low-cost, hassle-free way of keeping the younger generation mobile.