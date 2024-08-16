It's difficult to comprehend, but the last time BMW treated the world to an awesomely-powerful M5 Touring was way back in 2007. But 17 years later, the German marque has righted those wrongs with arguably the most potent specimen to date.

All hail the 2024 BMW M5 Touring (code-name G99 for all those automotive nerds out there), an insane hybrid estate (or wagon, if you’re Stateside) that boasts a frankly ridiculous total power output of 717bhp from a combination of snarling 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 and an electric motor/18.6kWh battery pack combo.

BMW has ensured owners can silently cruise on electricity alone for up to 42 miles, with the option to plug it in and recharge the onboard battery cells, or toss all that sensible stuff aside and make the most of 1000Nm (737lb ft) of torque.

This all adds up to a 0-62mph time of just 3.6 seconds, or 0-124mph in just over 11 seconds, as well as an electronically-limited top speed of 155mph. Tick a sneaky option box and that speed limit rises to 189mph. The school run won't know what's hit it.

Other notable features include adaptive all-wheel drive, which can be selected for low-traction situations, or de-selected when you want the full fury of 700+bhp rear-wheel drive action.

In addition to this, BMW throws in its rear-wheel steering system that cleverly disguises the 5,096mm (16ft) length by making low speed turning maneuvers sharper. Plus, there’s adaptive suspension for either firming things up (hello track days) or making the ride more plush (getting babies to sleep).

All of this equates to a lot of weight and critics are already bemoaning the fact that the 2,560kg (5,634lbs) mass is almost as much as a Rolls-Royce Cullinan.

But BMW has hit back with power… masses and masses of power. Plus, it claims that the weighty hybrid system will not only help owners with the astronomically high fuel bills of running a V8 these days, but also assist in those stealthy, silent getaways when the bark of a ravenous combustion engine isn't appropriate.

A sensible purchase

BMW says the new M5 Touring will start at £112,500 in the UK, while in North America it will cost $121,500, plus $1,175 for destination and handling. Australian customers will have to hand over $263,900.

That’s a big chunk of change for any burgeoning family, but this hybrid wagon looks set to offer blistering performance with at least an essence of practicality – be it the 1,630 liters of flexible load-carrying capacity, the ability to tow bulky trailers or silently cruise for around 40 miles, emissions-free.

Oh, and road tax will be cheaper in some parts of the world, thanks to CO2 emissions as low as 39g/km, low emissions zones won't be an issue and the German giant says it can hit 166.2mpg under careful stewardship.

Note these points down, as it's all great ammo for when you attempt to convince your significant other to trade in the boring old SUV for a big dose of German muscle.