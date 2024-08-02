Audi shows off the all-new A6 e-tron – and it's the most aerodynamic Audi ever

Audi has bitten the bullet and junked the internal combustion engine in one of its most popular models, transforming the A6 Sportback and Avant into purely electric models.

How do we know this? Well, the German marque has handily slapped 'e-tron' after the model designation, but it has also decided that all of its odd-numbered models (A3, A5, A7 etc) will be the ones sporting the dirty tailpipes from now on.

Alongside the fresh nomenclature there is a brave new look, which stays faithful to the original concept that was first revealed back at the Shanghai auto show in 2021 and borrows some elements from the sporty e-tron GT.

Far from simply looking good, many of these styling elements are also working hard. Audi claims this is the most aerodynamically efficient model to date.

The A6 Sportback has a drag coefficient of 0.21Cd, while the estate-like Avant boasts a factor of 0.24 Cd. If those numbers mean very little to you, fret not, but a quick scan of the internet reveals that it is up there with the McLaren Speedtail and the Porsche Taycan – both among some the slipperiest vehicles to roll off a production line.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Audi) (Image credit: Audi) (Image credit: Audi) (Image credit: Audi) (Image credit: Audi)

It achieves this with air curtains at the front, an electronically-operated air duct, an aerodynamic underbody, multiple spoilers and even the option of special aerodynamic rims.

Oh, and the slender stalks with cameras bolted to the end are now a fixed Audi aero feature, replacing standard wing mirrors to the frustration of some. Apparently, designers have placed the live video feed screens higher in the cabin, making it a more natural viewing experience for the driver.

All of these marginal gains have a big impact on battery range, because Audi claims it can eke 466-miles out of the 100kWh packs in the Sportback variant, while the larger and arguably more practical Avant manages 447 miles.

Riding on the new PPE platform (shared with Porsche and no, it doesn't have anything to do with face masks), the new A6 e-tron sports an 800V electrical architecture for faster charging speeds, with max DC rates pegged at 270kW.

Even standard cars, which are weirdly badged Performance, offer 362bhp from a rear-mounted motor, while the potent S6 will benefit from all-wheel-drive via dual motors and a total system output of 543bhp. It can accelerate from 0-62mph in 3.9 seconds.

Vorsprung durch technik

(Image credit: Audi)

Audi has thrown its technological might at the new A6 e-tron, fitting out the interior with a 11.9-inch Audi virtual cockpit for the driver, a 14.5-inch MMI touch display that sits in the middle and an extra special 10.9-inch MMI front passenger display to entertain those riding shotgun.

It’s a similar set-up to the one we prodded in the all-new Porsche Panamera and allows the passenger to browse cat pictures on social media without distracting the driver. That’s all thanks to a special screen coating that renders it invisible from certain angles.

There is no official word on pricing, although we expect it to start at around $90,000/£70,000 / AU$140,000 when it goes on sale. This puts it directly in the firing line of its two closest teutonic rivals: the BMW i5 and the Mercedes-Benz EQE.