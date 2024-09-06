Target aims to make picking up orders even easier by integrating with Apple CarPlay

Seemingly on a quest to make your Target run even smoother, the retailer is rolling out CarPlay integration, which should make completing “Drive Up” orders even easier if you have an iPhone.

Like a curbside pickup, Target offers Drive Up as an easy way to collect items you’ve ordered online without leaving the vehicle. Traditionally, the experience works as you put the order in via Target.com or the iOS app, process it, and select a time. Then, when you arrive at Target, you park in one of the marked spots and, via the app, select “I’m here” for a Target representative to bring your ordered items out.

It's pretty simple, but Target wants to make this even easier. Now, if you have CarPlay, you’ll see the Target app appear on your in-vehicle screen, and from there, you’ll see your most recent or active “Drive Up” order. It greets you with the store's location and an easy button to navigate, which seemingly starts directions via Apple Maps to get to the store.

(Image credit: Target)

Bringing the ability to view and manage “Drive Up” orders directly to the CarPlay experience for iPhone users is pretty handy. I could see it being useful if you process an order in the morning while you’re at the office and set it for coming home; rather than having to use your phone when you get there, you can quickly start the process from your vehicle itself … not to mention safely as well.

If you don’t have an active Drive Up order, you can tap “Find a Store” to see the nearest Target locations and navigate to one. After all, Target likely wants you to either pick up an order or go in-store for a Target run with its CarPlay experience.

The ability to control a “Drive Up” order within the Target app is a first for CarPlay, and they are the first retailer to roll this out nationwide in the United States. You’ll need the latest version of the Target iOS app, available for free on the App Store, and a vehicle with CarPlay.

While Drive Up for CarPlay is available now, Target has confirmed that they will have a similar experience with Android Auto in the future, though no exact time frame aside from “coming soon” has been released.

