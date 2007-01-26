Gigabyte GA-965P-DQ6

The price is on the heavy side, but you're unlikely to be disappointed

If you're a card-carrying gaming enthusiast, it's all too easy to be seduced by the promise of SLI and CrossFire. So, the second physical 16-lane PCI-E socket on this Gigabyte board is a cruel temptation.

But don't be fooled. This is no dual-graphics capable CrossFire companion. Actually, it's an Intel 965-powered board. That second PCI-E socket has just four electrical lanes and it doesn't support CrossFire.

But don't be put off. In terms of stock-clocked performance, this board certainly delivers the goods, including a highly impressive overall PCMark result. It also packs a solid feature set which includes no less than eight SATA ports and a solid-state capacitor design. The only disappointment is overclocking prowess. A maximum bus speed of 375MHz is no more than adequate.