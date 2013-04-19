Transcend Wi-Fi SD Card review

When taking digital photos on our digital compact cameras, we usually have to wait until we get to a computer before we can view them in their full glory.

Sure, digital cameras have LCD screens so we can review the photos we've taken, but due to their small sizes and low resolutions, it's not always easy to make out just how well the photos have turned out, and many of them don't feature inbuilt Wi-Fi yet.

The Transcend Wi-Fi SD Card has an interesting answer to this problem. Though it looks like a standard SD card (with a large 32GB capacity in the version we reviewed, but also available in a 16GB model) it comes with built-in Wi-Fi.

This enables you to connect your smartphone, tablet or PC wirelessly to the card when it's plugged into the camera.

You connect to the Transcend Wi-Fi SD Card as if it was a standard wireless network, and then you can launch the iOS or Android app to view your photos and videos.

It works well, though there is a slight delay when swiping through photos. Through the app you can zoom in and rotate photos just as you would if they were on the device itself, and you can download any photos straight to the device you're viewing them on.

Of course if you fill up the whole 32GB with photos then this will be a time consuming process, but being able to view and save a couple of recent snaps without having a PC to hand is very useful.

If you select the "Shoot & View" option, any new photos you take on your camera will be displayed instantly on your device.

If you don't have a device that supports the apps, you can still see your files by opening a web browser and typing in the IP address of the card (included in the Quick Start Guide). It's not compatible with all cameras, but most news ones should work.

Verdict

This is a fast and large SD card with the added benefit of Wi-Fi built-in, for a decent price. It won't be for everyone, but if you want to review your photos straight after you've taken them, then you'll love this.