Misfit Vapor 2 review

The Misfit Vapor 2 does everything it sets out to do but doesn’t do anything all that different than the competition. It features all the essentials, without any of the fluff that more expensive smartwatches offer.

When it comes to the best smartwatches, Misfit isn’t exactly the first name that comes to mind. It’s a relatively unknown manufacturer, but with the Misfit Vapor 2, we think more people will pay attention.

It’s a basic smartwatch that includes all the basic features you might expect but doesn’t go above and beyond with bells and whistles.

While we would have liked to see more features come to the forefront - especially at its price point - the Misfit Vapor 2 does bring some new features to the table over its predecessor, like a better display, NFC and GPS, but with a dated chipset and short battery life it just feels like something is missing.

Still, this smartwatch might just be great for someone looking for a mid-range wearable, but anyone looking for a little bit more is going to find the Misfit Vapor 2 a bit lacking. Especially if they’re on iOS.

Out now

Costs $249.99 / £215 / AU$349.95

The Misfit Vapor 2 is available for purchase now in the US, UK and Australia, and it will set you back $249.99 / £215 / AU$349.95. It’s the most feature-rich smartwatch in Misfit’s line-up at the time of this writing, and also the most expensive.

Other than the original Misfit Vapor, the closest thing in Misfit’s product stack is its Misfit Phase watch, which is much cheaper at $175 / £135 (about AU$240). So, it’s clearly aimed at a higher end market, like the $249 / £219 / AU$369 Ticwatch Pro.

Design and display

Big and round

Plastic body, with glass display

Water resistant up to 30 meters

Unlike a lot of other smartwatches we’ve used, the body of the Misfit Vapor 2 is thin, light, and made almost entirely of plastic. This leaves the the Misfit Vapor 2 feeling kind of thin and flimsy on our wrist - though this reviewer has been using an Apple Watch Series 2 every day for the last two years.

On the side of the Misfit Vapor 2 is a single dial, made of metal. In our experience, though, it seemed a bit stiff, and didn’t feel too good to rotate through the menus.

It also sticks out quite a bit, which led us to summoning the Google Assistant way too often. Though, your mileage may vary here, but if you’re doing anything that causes your hands to bend back, just keep in mind that you might summon the assistant unwittingly.

The heart rate sensor on the bottom of the watch seems to be made of glass, with two metal circles surrounding it. Now, while it’s high quality, the sensor can get a bit cold on our wrist, as we found out when we went out in cold weather for an ill-advised, but brisk jog.

The screen, though, is gorgeous. On the 46mm model we reviewed here, you get a 1.4-inch AMOLED display, and colors just pop. We went with a very Apple-looking colorful explosion wallpaper, and the colors simply looked gorgeous. If having a lovely display on your wrist is something that you need to have, you’re going to be happy here.

Bezels are deceptively thick here, with the outer borders of the watch’s build sitting alongside a thick bezel on the inside of the watch. However, because of the AMOLED display, this actually isn’t all that noticeable if you’re using a darker wallpaper.

We recommend a darker wallpaper anyway, as this kind of display naturally lends itself to a darker image. Even at max brightness, the blacks are extremely black.

You’ll be able to swap out the wristband, too, though the wristband that comes bundled in feels right for the kind of watch you’re getting here. It’s water and sweat proof, so you don’t need to worry about it stinking up after a laborious workout.

If you want to swap out the wristband for another, the bottom side of the wrist strap will reveal a couple of fasteners that secure the band over the watch’s loops. Just pull it apart, attach the wrist band you want, and you’re good to go. It’s approachable, which is a nice point for a watch aimed at more everyday users.