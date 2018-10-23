Medion Erazer X7859 review

With big brand gaming laptops like Asus and Alienware typically comes an equally hefty price tag. But that doesn’t necessarily get you better performance. After all, an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 mobile graphics chip will only output so many frames in games, no matter what laptop it’s in.

Enter, therefore, the new Medion Erazer X7859. As a middle-market brand, dare we say it, the Medion’s job is to deliver the same key core components and similar performance as the usual premium suspects. But for less cash.

A prime comparator here would be the Asus ROG Strix Scar II GL704GM. That’s a dead ringer for the Medion Erazer in most key regards. It offers the same Intel Core i7-8750H CPU, the same Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 graphics, and it’s finished off by with a superficially similar 17.3-inch 1080p display. But, the Medion does it all for as much as £400 cheaper. Impressive.

Spec Sheet Here is the Medion Erazer X7859 configuration sent to TechRadar for review: CPU: Intel Core i7-8750H, 4 cores, 2.2GHz Baseclock, 4.1GHz Turbo

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB

RAM: 16GB DDR4

Screen: 17.3-inch 1080p 75Hz

Storage: 256GB M.2 SSD; 1TB HDD

Optical drive: N/A

Connectivity: Intel AC-9560 WLAN, Bluetooth 5.0

Camera: Chicony USB 2.0

Ports: 4x USB 3.1, 1x USB-C, 2x MiniDP, 1x HDMI, ethernet, SD card

Weight: 8.8 pounds (4 kg)

Size: 16 x 11 x 1.1 inches (41 x 29 x 2.7 cm; W x D x H)

Price and availability

The Medion Erazer X7859 in our test spec clocks in at £1,299. That’s an aggressive price point given the overall feature set.

It’s also the Erazer’s primary proposition - sheer bang for your buck is what it offers above all else. For the record, it’s not currently available in the US or Australia.

Design

With the Medion Erazer X7859’s aggressive pricing in mind, something probably has to give. For starters, that includes the laptop’s basic design. The chassis feels solid and free from obvious flexing, but by the standards of the very best, it’s a relatively crude design. Notable, for instance, are the wide screen bezels where the current vogue is for slimness and sleekness.

The immediate impact of that involves the Erazer’s overall proportions. Bigger bezels make for a larger footprint. However, that may not be a primary concern given the gaming laptop remit.

Nobody will be expecting Ultrabook levels of portability from a 17.3-inch gaming laptop, that’s for sure. But what you might miss is that sense of quality and premium build quality that comes with a more expensive laptop. The Medion Erazer X7859 is cheap for what you get in terms of its cores specs and features, but £1,299 is still a lot of money to fork out for a laptop.

Of course, the Erazer’s fairly beefy proportions would be easier to accept if this was very much a top-rung performer. But the GTX 1060 graphics is more of a mid-range 3D gaming chip and one that can easily be housed in a smaller chassis.

Connectivity and keyboard

When it comes to connectivity, the Medion Erazer X7859 definitely delivers on its desktop-replacement remit. You get four USB 3.1 ports, a USB-C port plus no fewer than a pair of DisplayPort sockets, plus an HMDI connector for good measure.

The keyboard is another plus. Apart from feeling solid under finger, the 17.2-inch screen proportions allow for a generous backlit layout complete with dedicated function keys and a full number pad.

The built-in speakers, meanwhile crank out a bit more volume than your average ultraportable, to be sure, but you’ll still want to plug in dedicated speakers for really good sound.

Another highlight is the 17.3-inch LCD panel. It’s limited to 1080p resolution or 1,920 by 1,080 pixels. But that makes for a good fit with the graphics chip when it comes to frame rates, more on which in a moment.

Medion doesn’t quote the panel type, but it looks to us like a decent quality IPS panel. Certainly, it’s bright, vibrant and has very good viewing angles and strong contrast. Gone, thankfully, are the days when a laptop like this made do with a cheap TN LCD panel.