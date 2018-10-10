Ecovacs Deebot 900 review

Ecovacs is making automated cleaning affordable and, with the Deebot 900, is finally providing a robovac that’s suited to dwellings with wall-to-wall carpets or pets. It may take a couple of passes, but those tough jobs can finally get done with just the lift of a single finger.

We might be living in the midst of the digital age, where you can switch on your lights with a voice command and keep tabs on your home from basically anywhere in the world, but when it comes to household cleaning, getting the best results often still require you to get your hands dirty and go elbow deep.

Robot vacuums have offered to make that job easier for over a decade – with varying success – but by-and-large they have improved (or at least gotten a bit cheaper) over the last few years. The technology powering these newer robot vacuum cleaners is smarter and more efficient, and the best models can genuinely make easy work of keeping your floors clean, even if you’re not actually at home.

While they still can’t compete with the likes of a good upright or canister vacuum cleaner – corded or otherwise – robovac manufacturers are trying to figure out ways to make the little droids powerful enough to pick up even heavier dust and dirt.

To date, robot vacuums were best used on hard floors as most of them don’t have the power to produce sufficient suction to clean homes with wall-to-wall carpets. That’s where Ecovacs Robotics latest robot vacuum cleaner comes in.

Officially launched in July this year, the Deebot 900 comes with a setting specifically for households with small children, pets or carpet floors – in other words, something to tackle the tough jobs with. But can a robot vacuum truly get hair off a carpet floor?

Price and availability

The Ecovacs Deebot 900 isn’t available in the UK yet, but it’s already on shelves in the US and Australia for $400 and AU$799 respectively. In Singapore, this helpful droid is priced at SG$599.

While it’s by no means cheap, the Deebot 900 is, perhaps, one of the cheaper Ecovacs robot vacuums available today. The Deebot Ozmo 930 (which isn’t available in the US) costs £549 / AU$1,299 but comes with a mopping functionality built in.