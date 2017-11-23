Canon IXUS 265 review

Smart, stylish and sleek – a 12x optical zoom and Wi-Fi make this pocket friendly compact camera ideal for every day users.

Whenever someone asks me to recommend a compact camera that is sleek, stylish, feature-packed and offers great quality, those from the Canon IXUS range usually spring to mind.

The 265 sits at the top of Canon's current line-up of its stylish brand (it generally refers to its more enthusiast based cameras as PowerShots).

It features a 16-million pixel CMOS sensor, which is back-illuminated for better performance in low light. It also features a Digic 4+ processor, which is a couple of generations below the latest available, but has still proven itself to be a good performer in the past.

The camera's 12x optical zoom covers a 35mm equivalent range of 25-300mm. There's also digital zoom available in the form of ZoomPlus, which boosts that up to 24x, and a further 4x digital zoom to make a combined total of 48x.

A number of different shooting modes are available, but a couple are of particular interest

A number of different shooting modes are available, but a couple that are of particular interest is Hybrid Auto, which creates a short video clip two seconds before the shutter button is pressed and combines all the clips at the end of the day for an overview of your day – a fun setting for day trips, holidays, weddings, parties and so on.

The second is Creative Shot, which automatically takes a set of five different photos each with a different digital filter applied to it.

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

Full HD video recording is available, as well as Wi-Fi and NFC connectivity for sharing images between devices, such as your smartphone or tablet. On the back of the camera is a three-inch 461,000 dot screen, which isn't touch sensitive.