Asus ROG Strix Scar II GL704GM review

All brawn and no brains. A big old brick with plenty of performance but zero portability and battery life. That’s the traditional approach to high-performance gaming laptops. But it doesn’t have to be that way.

The new Asus ROG Strix Scar II isn’t exactly petite. But it is sleeker and slimmer than the gaming monsters of old. Partly that’s thanks to its slim-bezel design. With ultra-narrow bezels on three sides of its display, the Scar II fits into about as small an overall footprint as feasible for a 15.6-inch gaming laptop.

But that doesn’t mean it’s short of features. That LCD display is both IPS and capable of 144Hz refresh, for instance. There’s a quad-core 8th Gen Intel CPU, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 graphics, an RGB backlit keyboard, loads of connectivity and more mood lighting than you can shake an LED at.

That’s just as well, because the Scar II is up against some serious competition. The likes of the Acer Predator Helios 300 matches many of its specs and is aggressively priced, while laptops like the Gigabyte Aero 15 pack similar components into an even sleeker chassis.

Spec Sheet Here is the Asus ROG Strix Scar II GL704GM configuration sent to TechRadar for review: CPU: Intel Core i7-8750H

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB

RAM: 32GB DDR4 2666MHz

Screen: 15.6-inch 100p IPS 144Hz

Storage: 256GB M.2 SSD; 1TB HDD

Optical drive: N/A

Connectivity: 802.11ac 2x2 Wave 2 WLAN, Bluetooth 5.0

Camera: N/A

Ports: 2x USB 3.1 G1, 1x USB 3.1 G2, 1x USB-C, 1x DP, 1x HDMI, Ethernet, SD card

Weight: 5.3 pounds (2.4 kg)

Size: 14.2 x 10.3 x 1.03 inches (36.1 x 26.2 x 2.61 cm; W x D x H)

Price and availability

At $1,699 in the US, £1,699 in the UK and $3,025 in Australia, Asus’s new ROG Strix Scar II GL704GM is far from the cheapest laptop that offers its core components of CPU and graphics with a 144Hz display.

The Acer Predator Helios 300 will give you all those components for around £300 / $300 less cash. So, what you’re paying for is Asus’s particular attention to detail, the quality of the chassis, the execution of those components and then all the added extras that come with every Asus ROG product.

Design

First up, the Asus ROG Strix Scar II feels solid and robust. The chassis is a mix of tough plastic and brushed aluminium and it feels ready to take a beating.

That built-to-last vibe carries over to the customizable quad-zone RGB backlit keyboard. It’s firm under finger and very satisfying for gaming. It also offers a desktop-style layout, highlighted WASD keys and a longer keystroke than you get with conventional laptop keyboards.

The RGB keyboard is complemented by an LED-powered ROG logo on the screen cover and another backlit LED strip along the front of the chassis. Along with the keyboard, they’re all customizable via Asus’s Aura Lighting app. So, you can choose colors and have everything running from full reheat for show to fully shut down for gaming stealth. The choice is yours.

The narrow screen bezel, meanwhile, gives the Scar II a contemporary feel. It also means this second-gen Scar is nearly 2.5cm narrower overall than its predecessor.

That said, this isn’t the slimmest gaming laptop you’ll find powered by a quad-core Intel CPU and Nvidia 1060 graphics. It’s 2.6cm thick and weighs in at 2.4kg. The Gigabyte Aero 15, for instance, weighs in at 2kg and measures 1.89cm thick. The Razer Blade 15 is also thinner and lighter.

As for connectivity, we have no complaints. There are plenty of USB 3.1 ports, including a USB-C port, and Asus has also provided both DisplayPort and HDMI connectivity.