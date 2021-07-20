Xbox Series X restock: a waiting room for Xbox Series X stock is now live at Very

If you're searching where to buy Xbox Series X, Very has opened waiting room for its latest Xbox Series X stock drop. Should you make it through, which in our experience isn't always a guarantee, the Xbox Series X with optional extras will be available to select.

It's unclear how long users will have to wait, but if Microsoft's flagship console is available on its own, and the add-ons aren't too excessive, this could be a great chance to grab the Xbox Series X before it's sold out again.

Very's waiting room will automatically refresh every 30 seconds, so keep the tab open for the model you'd like and cross those fingers and toes.

The Xbox Series X continues to be in extremely high demand in the UK, with stock selling out almost instantly. In fact, we've seen less Xbox Series X stock drops than for PS5, which is rather surprising. Unfortunately, it looks like the console will be hard to find for some time.

Xbox Series X deals:

Xbox Series X at Very

Very has Xbox Series X stock right now, but there's a waiting room in place. Should you get through, it looks like the console will be available with optional extras. Still, this is a great chance to grab Microsoft's elusive console.View Deal

If you miss out on Very's Xbox Series X stock or simply want to know where to buy Xbox Series X quickly, you'll find all the links to buy Xbox Series X at various retailers below. Keep checking these links as you never know when more consoles will hit the shelves.