World's best electric toothbrush is 70% cheaper in unbelievable Cyber Monday deal

If you're looking for a Hollywood smile, then this Cyber Monday deal on the world's best toothbrush, the award-winning Philips Sonicare DiamondClean electric toothbrush, is for you.

Amazon currently have it priced at £89.99 – that's down 70%, a saving of a gigantic £209. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best Philips Sonicare prices in your region.)

Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Electric Toothbrush: £299 £89.99 at Amazon

A truly deluxe electric toothbrush at a phenomenal price, the Philips Sonicare DiamondClean will make your teeth feel fresh, clean and protected. A real steal at this price.

View Deal

Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Electric Toothbrush (Twin Pack): £230 £154.99 at Amazon

Teeth cleaning for two is cheaper as well, with a £75 discount on this twin pack.

View Deal

The DiamondClean is so good, using it is one of those moments when you can't believe you ever managed to live without it – it offers cleaning capabilities similar to a professional clean.

It's also super-techy, with five cleaning modes, USB recharging with its travel case, and a wireless-charging glass pedestal stand.

Replaceable heads make it safe to use among family members too, with the design refined and chiselled in a way that makes it look like a luxury item to match its performance.

Seriously, we're gushing with praise here. It takes some feat of engineering to get this passionate about a toothbrush, but the DiamondClean will not disappoint.

Not in the UK? Check out the best Philips Sonicare DiamondClean prices below: