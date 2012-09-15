This week's hottest reviews on TechRadar

Three million page views on TechRadar in a single day show just how the iPhone 5 has attracted mainstream attention. It's all anyone's been talking about this week and we got our first look at it at the launch on Wednesday.

We've written a first-look review so you can digest our initial thoughts before the in-depth verdict is in. Short version: it's great! But is it great enough?

Check it out, along with all of the other gear we've tested this week!

Hands on: iPhone 5 review

It needs no introduction, does it? The Apple iPhone 5 is finally here, with the latest arrival boasting a 16:9 display, new smaller port connection, thinner, lighter design and 4G LTE. It has a bigger screen than earlier versions and looks pretty much like the leaked versions we saw - the rumour mill was exactly right. There's a fifth row of icons on the home screen, while the display is the expected 4-inch version, but the iPhone 5 screen is not wider than the iPhone 4S, it's just thinner.

It's without doubt the best iPhone ever, but is it enough? The internet is currently divided with many people feeling that Apple has not done enough to develop the product, especially considering the astronomical prices! Check out our first-look review and let us know what you think.

Panasonic LX7 review

With lots of fantastic features and brilliant image quality, Panasonic has produced a compact camera to be proud of with the LX7. With a wide maximum aperture of f/1.4, the ability to shoot in raw format and full manual controls, many people will surely be tempted by this. Its main competitor, the Sony RX100, currently retails for around £100 more, so you're getting a bit of a bargain to boot.

Image quality is great, while our labs test indicate that the Panasonic LX7 shows an improvement in quality in the raw files, with less noise and greater dynamic range. With a good range of digital filters and fun features to tempt a wide range of photographers, the Panasonic LX7 is a real photographer's compact camera, as well as being accessible by enthusiasts and beginners.

LG 47LM860V review

Few TVs scream 'buy me' at prospective punters louder than the LG 47LM860V. Aesthetically it's gorgeous, and its feature list is everything you could hope for - and then some - from a 2012 premium TV. It performs excellently too for the most part, being particularly in its element with bright, colourful footage. We can't give the LG 47LM860V a completely unreserved recommendation, though, on account of the issues it sometimes has when showing dark scenes, and its slightly painful price.

But it's still a superior TV that makes us very excited about what LG might unveil at January's Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2013). So if you want LG's top-level edge LED TV, the LM860V series is it. And the 47-inch LG 47LM860V wears its premium credentials on its sleeve, thanks to a truly sensational design and a feature count that fully embraces today's multimedia needs.

Asus Zenbook Prime review

The Asus Zenbook Prime UX31A is a premium computer with a price tag to match. The build quality is excellent, the performance is great for an Ultrabook and the screen is top-notch. Sadly, the battery life makes you think twice about its good points when you're spending that amount of money - we're just not sure that it's worth it for all that many people. If you want a high-end Ultrabook, we recommend the Asus Zenbook Prime UX31A as long as battery life isn't your main concern. If you just want an Ultrabook, we suggest starting a bit lower, with its little brother, the Asus Zenbook UX32A.

Samsung Galaxy Tab 7.0 Plus review

Without Ice Cream Sandwich, we'd completely shrug off the Samsung Galaxy Tab 7.0 Plus in favor of newer and cheaper options. But the upgrade works wonders for last year's model, and makes it a suitable bargain-basement option.

If you're seeking a capable Android tablet with expandable storage, and happen to find a refurbished or otherwise discounted model for $200 or less, we can solidly recommend the Galaxy Tab 7.0 Plus. But that's a window that's shrinking by the day as manufacturers continually top themselves with better and cheaper seven-inch options.

Other reviews this week:

Cameras

Hands on: Sony RX1 review

Hands on: Nikon D600 review

Hands on: Sony Alpha a99 review

Hands on: Sony NEX-6 review

Nikon 1 J2 review

Disk Drives

Neutron GTX 240GB review

Graphics Cards

EVGA GTX 660 Ti SC review

Zotac GTX 660 Ti AMP! Edition review

EVGA Geforce GTX 660 review

Gigabyte GTX 660 Ti Superclocked review

Headphones

Apple EarPods review

Headsets

Astro A50 Gaming Headset review

Laptops

Asus Zenbook Prime UX31A review

Media streaming devices

Belkin @TV Plus review

Mobile phones

Sony Xperia Tipo review

Speakers

Creative Sound BlasterAxx SBX10 review