iPod voted best-ever Christmas present

It's official: iPod touch better than Ferrero Rocher

A new festive poll has placed the Apple iPod at the top of everyone's most-wanted Christmas list.

Compiled by savings website Cashback – unfortunately nothing to do with Alan Partridge – the site polled 5,000 people, asking them what would be their best-ever Christmas present, and the iPod came top.

Surprisingly, more people would rather have Mr Jobs' media player than a set of diamond earrings, a Tiffany necklace or, er, a Rubik's Cube.

Okay, we admit it, some of the items that made the top-10 list were a little strange, and hopefully added with a sprinkling of irony, with Ferrero Rocher chocolates making the top five.

iPod is an ideal present

Speaking about the results of the poll, a spokesperson at Cashback said: "The iPod has really taken the world by storm and is an ideal present for anyone of any age.

"Buying presents can be traumatic and it's often best to stick to classic gifts like Monopoly or a good M&S jumper.

"The findings of this poll prove that you can't go wrong with basic stocking fillers like chocolate or socks."

To see for yourself if the participants of the online poll were at the Christmas sherry, the full top 10 is below: