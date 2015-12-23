How technology can help you stay in touch this Christmas

Despite what Cliff Richard claims, Christmas time isn't just about mistletoe and wine. It's also about exchanging presents, and falling into a food coma in front of various TV specials. And most of all it's about enjoying time with family members (or perhaps settling scores that have bubbled away all year).

Like them or just tolerate them, family is what makes Christmas special – and it can be tough if you're separated from loved ones. The good news is, whether you're at different ends of the country or in different countries thousands of miles apart, technology can help you stay in touch.

We've delved into the world of apps, games and bizarre wearables to show you how to keep connected this festive season – with our help you can be sick of the sight of uncle Frank well before Christmas dinner, even though he's 3000 miles away.