Celebrate the year's technology triumphs with tech. magazine

What a year 2012 was. In the world of technology we had courtroom japes, patent problems and the rise and fall of some of the biggest companies in the world.

That's why the folk at tech. magazine have dedicated an entire issue to the goings-on in 2012 and what this means for the future of our gadgets.

Inside this special edition, everything that happened in the mobile, computing and home entertainment world in 2012 is mapped out, as well as a look at the biggest story of the year: Samsung vs Apple.

Going for gold

And if that wasn't enough, the issue also has The Gold List. Here you will find the greatest innovations and gadgets of the year – the kit that was either best in its class or is setting the pace for the rest of the industry.

Also in the tech., the most argued about tech topics of the year are revealed, all you need to know about Windows Phone 7.8 and the best kit of 2012 is reviewed.

Marc Chacksfield, editor of tech., said about the issue: "2012 was a year in which we saw a lot of changes in technology. Samsung rose to the top of the tech ranks, while Microsoft toughed it out in the phone market and brought touch to the world of Windows.

"Couple this with the huge growth in tablets, Apple making a mess of maps, and tech. magazine launching, and what you have is one of the most exciting tech years ever. Roll on 2013!"

Grab the latest issue of tech. from iTunes now. And don't forget that you can still get five issues free when you sign up for a subscription.