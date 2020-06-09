Windows 10 May 2020 Update is causing big problems for some Lenovo laptops

Lenovo and Microsoft have acknowledged a series of issues that are plaguing some users who have installed the Windows 10 May 2020 Update.

Lenovo has posted a support page online for its customers who are experiencing problems with their devices since installing the major update for Windows 10.

The number of known issues with the Windows 10 May 2020 Update and Lenovo devices is dismayingly large, but the good news is that for most of the problems, there’s a relatively easy fix.

It’s also somewhat reassuring to know that both Microsoft and Lenovo are aware of the issues, and are looking into more permanent fixes.

Below are the issues that Lenovo knows about. Remember to check out our guide on Windows 10 May 2020 Update problems and how to fix them for more advice if you’re encountering issues after installing the update.

Synaptics ThinkPad UltraNav driver issue

Lenovo has found that some of its devices are showing an error message that says “Failed to load Apoint.DLL, Alps Pointing device application has stopped” when users try to use the system recovery feature.

According to Lenovo, to fix the problem do the following:

Open Device Manager. Expand ‘Mice and other pointing devices’. Select 'Think UltraNav device'. Right-click on it and update driver to the latest version. Restart your computer.

Yellow warning mark on the disk drive

If you see a yellow warning mark on a disk drive that uses the BitLocker encryption tool in Windows 10 after installing the May 2020 update, then try the following steps:

Right-click on the disk drive. Turn on Bitlocker and turn it off. If you don’t use BitLocker, you can disable the feature from Settings > Update & Security > Device encryption.

Movies & TV app green borders issue

Some people have been complaining that when watching videos in the Movies & TV app, a green border appears around the footage.

According to Lenovo, this is due to a compatibility issue with an old AMD graphic driver and the Windows 10 May 2020 Update.

To fix the issue, make sure your AMD graphics drivers are up to date.

It seems like the F11 key may no longer work on the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Tablet Gen3 after installing the Windows 10 May 2020 Update.

There doesn’t seem to be a fix at the moment, but Lenovo says it is planning to address the bug later in June.

Lenovo devices suffering from Blue Screen of Death

Lenovo is looking into an issue where owners of its devices are encountering Blue Screen of Death errors when they resume from sleep or hibernation.

Unfortunately, at the moment, the only way to fix this problem is to uninstall the May 2020 Update and roll back to Windows 10 version 1909 (or earlier).

Via Windows Latest