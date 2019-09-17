Why go for the iPhone 11 when iPhone XR deals have just crashed down in price?

The iPhone 11 might be the apple of your eye (sorry!) but as tempting as its processing prowess and camera capabilities might be, its daunting price tag is a reminder of why it might not quite be worth the investment yet.

But what is certainty proving to be a smart purchase right now is iPhone XR deals. The older device might have got placed on the back benches a bit with Apple's shiny new team dominating the limelight. But after taking a hefty drop in price, we reckon the iPhone XR is actually the iPhone deal to be going for.

Two cut price offers especially stand out - one on contract and one SIM-free. Currently, there is only one contract worth considering and that is an unlimited data offer for just £39 a month. We can save you the time and say that is miles ahead of any other iPhone XR offer out there - and around £150 cheaper in total than the equivalent iPhone 11 tariff.

And, for those who would rather go SIM-free and then find their own SIM only deal to make a contract, Apple has cut the price of the iPhone XR by £100. Now, all of the other retailers have followed suit leading to a cost of just £629.

1. iPhone XR deals with unlimited data

iPhone XR from Mobile Phones Direct | Vodafone | FREE upfront | Unlimited data, minutes and texts | £39pm

This offer used to cost roughly £42 a month, dropping by a few quid makes this a pretty unstoppable offer. Nothing can quite touch unlimited data for just £39 on this phone. And, unlike some of Vodafone's unlimited data offers, there are no speed caps - we're struggling to find any negatives here.

2. SIM-free iPhone XR bargain

So what's so good about the iPhone XR?

As one of the best iPhones currently on the market (even with the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro out!) there is a lot to love with the iPhone XR. Above everything, the battery really stands out. Before the launch of the iPhone 11, this was the biggest Apple battery at 2942 mAh.

Sporting Apple's Liquid Retina display and a powerful A12 bionic chip, going for this more budget flagship doesn't have to mean taking a hit on specs.

