Want a free Nintendo Switch this Black Friday? These Huawei phone deals have you sorted

In the lead up to this year's Black Friday, EE had a deal where it was giving away a free Nintendo Switch with certain mobile phone deals; and we were happy. Then, on Monday, it removed that deal from its website; and we were unhappy.

Luckily, Virgin Mobile has turned our frown upside down by picking up the free Nintendo Switch mantle. Grab one of the network's Huawei phone deals by Monday and it will package up said games console with your brand new phone, too. You can't really say fairer than that!

So all you need to worry about is choosing between the Huawei P30 Pro, P30 and P30 Lite (we have a bit of information about each handset and the offers below), how much data you need and that impending deadline...

Black Friday phone deals are now coming thick and fast

Huawei phone deals + free Nintendo Switch

Prefer Apple? Catch up with this year's best Black Friday iPhone deals