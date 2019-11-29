Want a free Nintendo Switch this Black Friday? These Huawei phone deals have you sorted

In the lead up to this year's Black Friday, EE had a deal where it was giving away a free Nintendo Switch with certain mobile phone deals; and we were happy. Then, on Monday, it removed that deal from its website; and we were unhappy.
Luckily, Virgin Mobile has turned our frown upside down by picking up the free Nintendo Switch mantle. Grab one of the network's Huawei phone deals by Monday and it will package up said games console with your brand new phone, too. You can't really say fairer than that!
So all you need to worry about is choosing between the Huawei P30 Pro, P30 and P30 Lite (we have a bit of information about each handset and the offers below), how much data you need and that impending deadline...
Huawei phone deals + free Nintendo Switch
Huawei P30 Pro from Virgin | 36 months | FREE upfront | 100GB data | 5000 minutes | £36 per month + FREE Nintendo Switch
If you're opting for a phone this good, then you're probably also going to want plenty of data. This mighty 100GB tariff delivers in volumes and £36 per month is excellent value as long as you don't mind committing to the next 3 years (you can pay more on your bills to go for a two-year contract).
Huawei P30 Lite from Virgin | 36 months | FREE upfront | 1GB data | 1000 minutes | £20 per month + FREE Nintendo Switch
A brand new 2019 smartphone and a Nintendo Switch for £20 per month! Yes...you are reading that correctly. You have to be willing to take the phone on for three years and settle for 1GB of data (or spend more to change both), but this is unbelievable value from Virgin.
Huawei P30 from Virgin | 36 months | FREE upfront | 4GB data | 1000 minutes | £29 per month + FREE Nintendo Switch
This offer lands you somewhere in between the two above offers. The Huawei P30 is a excellent phone if you don't want to splash out on the very, very best. Superb cameras, excellent screen and a free console. Decent.
