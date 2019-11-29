Vodafone's Black Friday sale plummets Samsung Galaxy S10 5G deals into affordability

Out of all of the mobile phone related ventures we've been introduced to in 2019, 5G has snatched up the accolade of most expensive investment with ease (sorry iPhone 11 Pro Max). But thanks to a massive Black Friday sale, that might have just changed.

As part of Vodafone's Black Friday phone deals you can currently get the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G for a price of just £48 a month and £29 upfront. Yes, that still sounds expensive but when you take into account what you're getting, it's actually pretty great.

The S10 5G is one of the best 5G phones around, sporting some high-end specs and obviously, 5G capabilities. And with this Vodafone offering, you're getting a completely unlimited data cap, meaning you can download and stream all you want.

Finally, considering this offer from Vodafone would normally cost you £75 a month, you're saving a hefty £668 overall with this offer - not bad right? You can see this deal in full below or if you're not ready for the 5G plunge, consult our Black Friday phone deals guide for everything else available right now.

This cut-price 5G Samsung phone deal in full:

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G from Vodafone | £29 upfront | Unlimited data, minutes and texts| £75 £48 a month

It's one of the best phones around, packed full of 5G capabilities and an unlimited data cap with absolutely no limits on your speeds. Paying just £48 a month for all of that is an exceptional price, especially considering its being marked down from a £75 a month price tag!

So what's so good about the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G?

The Samsung Galaxy S10 5G is a pretty powerful piece of kit, encasing a top-notch 6.7-inch AMOLED display, an IP68 rating, 4500mAh battery and a strikingly powerful processor.

The obvious major bonus of this handset is its 5G capabilities. Download in seconds, experience significantly reduced latency and remove long waiting times thanks to your new found speeds.

Read our full Samsung Galaxy S10 5G review

