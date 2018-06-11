Vodafone Smart N9 offers up a family friendly experience for a low cost

The Vodafone Smart N9 is a new budget smartphone from the mobile network, offering up a larger display, fingerprint scanner and reasonably solid specs for a low price.

In fact, the Smart N9 will set you back just £109 on a PAYG deal from Vodafone, which isn't all that much when you consider you're getting a 5.5-inch HD+ display, 13MP rear camera, 8MP front snapper and a fingerprint scanner round the back.

It also runs Android 8.1 Oreo - the latest software from Google - and packs in a 2,900mAh battery into its shiny plastic body.

For the family

Under the hood you're looking at a MediaTek MT6739WA chipset and 2GB of RAM, which won't set the world alight, but should be enough to keep things ticking over on screen.

Vodafone has also built in a range of security features, allowing parents to lock down the Play Store and set daily usage limits if the phone is being used by a child.

The user also has the ability to share their real-time location and send SOS messages to trusted contacts in case of emergency. The Smart N9 comes with Force Ring, allowing parents to call their children, with the ringer on full volume even if the phone is switched to silent mode.