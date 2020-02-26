Video of Microsoft Surface Duo’s Peek feature shows how the dual-screen handset will work

A series of videos have leaked onto the internet which appear to show how the dual-screen Microsoft Surface Duo device will work, including the innovative Peek feature.

According to the videos, which were shared on Twitter by renowned Microsoft leaker WalkingCat, if you open the device a little bit, a quick view appears that lets you see important information and notifications at a glance, without having to unfold the entire device.

A second video shows how taking a phone call will work with the Microsoft Surface Duo. It seems like when you get a call, you can open the device slightly, and the Peek feature will show you who’s calling. You can then open the device fully to take the call.

This seems to be a way for people to see who’s calling without having to answer the phone first. Despite Microsoft claiming that the Surface Duo is not a smartphone, the fact that it can take and make phone calls kind of suggests it is.

More info

We’re still a way off from Microsoft officially launching the Surface Duo, but we’ve recently been getting more information about it.

There have been a few sightings of Microsoft employees using the phone in public, including CEO Satya Nadella, and Microsoft released an emulator that allows app developers (and anyone else) a glimpse of how the software on the Surface Duo, which will be based on the Android operating system, will work.

Microsoft is also working on the Surface Neo, a larger dual-screen device that will run Windows 10X, a specially-made version of Windows 10, and we expect both the Surface Duo and Surface Neo to be revealed later in 2020, perhaps in early October, which is when Microsoft often holds launch events.

Via Neowin