Tour de France 2019 live stream: how to watch the cycling online from anywhere

Are you ready to ride along with the 2019 Tour de France? The waiting is finally over and it's time for the world's elite cyclists to take to the streets and mountains of France (and Belgium) to see who deserves the glory - and that rather fetching yellow jersey! Geraint Thomas, as defending champion, will have to work hard this year with tough competition from all sides. Luckily for you, it's a much easier task to live stream Tour de France cycling action from wherever you are in the world by simply reading on.

Tour de France 2019 - where and when The 106th Tour de France started on Saturday, July 6 in Brussels and will run until Sunday, July 28 in Paris. Start times of the stages vary but generally are around 12.30pm local time which is 11.30am BST (3.30am PT, 6.30am ET and 8.30pm AEST). Comprising 21 gruelling stages, the 3,329km race departs from Noirmoutier-en-l'Île and finishes at the iconic Champs-Elysees in Paris 22 days later with the processional last stage on Sunday, July 28.

The 2019 Tour de France is looking like an exceptionally exciting one as there is no clear favourite with lots of strong riders out this year. Four-time champ Chris Froome has already crashed out with serious fractures so he won't be in with a chance at a fifth win this time. His Ineos teammate and current champion Geraint Thomas also crashed out recently but will be back to defend his title this year.

Another potential contender that's pulled out this year is 2017 Giro champion, and second placer on last year's Tour, Tom Dumoulin of Team Sunweb. After knee problems he's backed out.

So all in all there is a very open road this year that could make for some fantastic battles. The chance to win is more within reach than ever for some who may have not stood a chance otherwise. Keep your eyes peeled for Team Ineos' up-and-coming Egan Bernal, the 2014 winner Vincenzo Nibali and Richie Porte, Romain Bardet, Thibaut Pinot and Nairo Quintana.

You can watch a 2019 Tour de France live stream from wherever you are in the world...here's how.

Live stream Tour de France 2019 from outside your country

If you're in any of the UK, US, Canada, Australia or New Zealand, keep on scrolling to see where your daily 2019 Tour de France live stream can be found.

That's all very well if you're in your home country, but if you're away on business or your holidays and try to watch one of those feeds, you'll soon discover that they're geo-blocked.

That's certainly annoying, but not a disaster - downloading and installing a VPN can come to your rescue. Doing so allows you to log your laptop or mobile device's IP address on to a server back in your home country. Thus allowing you to watch the Tour de France online as if you were back at home. It's extremely easy to do...

1. Download and install a VPN

The crucial thing about the first step is making sure that you choose the very best VPN. With hundreds to pick from, that could be tricky - or at least it would be had we not reviewed them all for you already! Out on its own at the top is ExpressVPN. It's available on a whole host of Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets and more. But best of all is that it's secure, speedy and simple to operate. It's the choice we'd go for of all the options we've tested and heads our top three: - ExpressVPN: the best all-round VPN for streaming (and more), comes with 30-day money back guarantee so you can try before you buy. Sign up for an annual plan now and get 3 months FREE and 49% off

- NordVPN: SmartPlay tech makes NordVPN a great, affordable choice for streaming

- IPVanish: claims to be the world's fastest VPN, it supports up to 10 devices per subscription

2. Connect to the appropriate server location

Simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location to stream that country's feed. For a live stream of the UK coverage, for example, change your server location to a location in the UK.

3. Go to your broadcaster's feed

Now that your laptop, mobile, tablet or TV streaming device thinks it's back in your home country, simply head to your website from back home that will be live streaming the Tour de France. We have the broadcast options in full below - it's completely free in the likes of the UK (on ITV) and Australia (on SBS).

How to live stream the Tour de France 2019 FREE in the UK

(Image credit: ITV) Great news UK-based cycling fans (and we know there are a lot of you), ITV4 will be showing live coverage daily from the roads and mountains of France this year - as well as summarised highlights. You can watch via a TV, online or you can stream via mobile or tablet using the ITV Hub app. UK viewers will be able to watch the Tour de France with Eurosport if their TV subscription services include the channel. Mobile viewing comes via Eurosport Player if cycling fans want to stream the race that way. Out of the UK and still want to watch? Then we suggest using a VPN to virtually relocate to the UK and avoid those geo-restrictions - full instructions above.

How to watch the Tour de France 2019: live stream in the US

(Image credit: NBC) In the US, NBC Sports is the official broadcaster for the Tour de France 2019 so you'll need to sign-up if you're not already receiving this channel. For the most extensive coverage NBC has to offer, you can subscribe to NBC Sports Gold, which is offering a Cycling Pass for $54.99, delivering live, on-demand and commercial free coverage of the Tour. Cable cutter, but still want to watch the Tour? You can also watch via one of the below TV streaming services. They're fast becoming the best way to watch otherwise cable-only shows and sports - and they pretty much all have a free trial, too.

- Discover our pick of all the US's best sports streaming sites

How to watch Tour de France cycling: Australia stream

Great news for those wanting to catch the cycling down under – free-to-air SBS has the rights to show the Tour de France 2019. And don't worry if you're out of the country and want to catch that SBS broadcast, as using a VPN will let you watch as if you were back at home.

The best way to stream Tour de France 2019 live in Canada

(Image credit: Sportsnet) In Canada, subscription TV channel Sportsnet will be showing the Tour, but if you don't have that, you can sign up to Sportsnet NOW for a live HD stream on your computer or mobile device (WiFi signal permitting). Access to a 7-day pass is $9.99 while a month will cost you $19.99. For French-speaking coverage in Canada, viewers will need to tune into RDS Sports. However, if you want to watch while away from Canada, your best bet is to use a VPN and access the coverage.

The best ways to stream the Tour de France 2019 live in New Zealand for free