Three's 100GB data bargains now include iPhone XR deals - don't miss out

It's safe to say Three has been running the show recently when it comes to big data mobile phone deals. The network has taken dominance over the competition in recent months on a number of handsets and now it has dropped an absolute winner on one of our favourite handsets - the iPhone XR.

Here's what you need to know. You're getting the iPhone XR, complete with its stylish colouring and largest Apple battery on the market with 100GB of data. The price you're paying to get that heap of internet usage - just £42 a month and £29 upfront.

Take a quick gander through our guide to the best iPhone XR deals and you'll see that absolutely crushes the competition in pricing. Not to mention the fact that with 100GB of data, you're set to stream for hours, game for days and social for...well, the whole month straight. And because you'll be on Three, you also get access to the network's usual Advanced Plan perks like roaming in 71 destinations worldwide and access to Three's Wuntu app for weekly offers and the odd free coffee.

You can see this offer in full down below in all of its big data goodness. Or, if it's just not quite what you were looking for, check out our guide to the best mobile phone deals for everything currently available.

This big data iPhone XR deal in full:

iPhone XR | Three | £29 upfront | Unlimited minutes and texts | 100GB data | £42pm

We've looked through all of the iPhone XR deals around and we can tell you now, it doesn't get a whole lot better than this. As with Three's other brilliant 100GB data offers, this is a massive amount of data at an affordable price. Just pay £42 a month and you're on your way.

So what's so good about the iPhone XR?

As one of the best iPhones currently on the market (well, until the iPhone 11 comes out!) there is a lot to love with the iPhone XR. Above everything, the battery really stands out. This is the largest and best performing battery on any Apple device at 2942 mAh.

Sporting Apple's Liquid Retina display and a powerful A12 bionic chip, going for Apple's more budget flagship doesn't have to mean taking a hit on specs.

Read our full iPhone XR review