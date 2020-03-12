iPhone 12 may have a 3D depth-sensing camera on the back

The iPhone 12 series is expected to debut toward the end of 2020, and a new report suggests it may be getting a fourth camera element in the form of a time of flight sensor.

Fast Company has received confirmation from a source close to the development of the next iPhone that says at least one model will have a 3D depth camera on the rear.

The report says it will be a combination of a laser emitter, a receiving sensor, and corresponding software to create a three-dimensional depth map of objects in front of it. It is said to have applications spanning photography, videography, and augmented reality.

The TrueDepth camera that Apple uses for Face ID is also based on a similar principle where it creates a 3D facial map of the user for an even more secure face unlocking system.

It isn’t the first time we've heard about depth sensors on Apple devices. In fact, even the next-generation iPad Pro is expected to sport a similar feature.

While the effect can be simulated by using regular cameras during photography, complex augmented reality applications call for more accurate information that this tech would be able to provide. That's likely to mean even more of a focus on augmented reality apps from Apple.

Most top-end Android smartphones already sport a depth sensor of some sort that kicks in during portrait mode photography or even when filming videos. Otherwise, the utility has been limited. With advanced 3D depth sensors becoming mainstream, AR use cases are sure to get better and more wide-spread.

You can also expect that to mean improved Portrait photography on the rear of the phone too.

If this feature does become a reality, it'll be interesting to see which devices will get it. We currently expect three devices as part of the iPhone 12 family in a similar vein to the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max so this may be a feature just for the top-end 2020 product.

The future of Apple’s upcoming products seems a little dicey as the iPhone 9 has reportedly been delayed due to problems at Chinese manufacturing plants following the outbreak of the coronavirus.