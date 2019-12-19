This Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus deal on EE is the best on 2019's best phone pre-Christmas

For some, the best part of Christmas and Boxing Day is the time spent with families. But we suspect those people have never seen the bargains available across a range of mobile phone deals during this seasonal period.

Don't agree with us? You might change your mind when you see the latest offering. With the offer of a whopping 75GB of data on EE - the UK's fastest 4G network - this Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus deal is looking like a choice above the rest.

For all of that glorious streaming capacity, you're only paying £36 a month and £79 upfront, a price far below the competition and nearer to the Samsung Galaxy S10 in price.

You can find out more about this S10 Plus deal below or consult our guide to the best mobile phone deals to see what else is around.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus deals:

Why go for a Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus deal?

Samsung's greatest 2019 handset, the S10 Plus is about as good as phones come right now - it's gone straight to the top of our best smartphone chart. The S10 Plus has a beautiful infinity-O display, in-screen fingerprint scanner, strong battery life and a powerful processor. But obviously with all of these features comes a big price, which is where these affordable offers come into play.

