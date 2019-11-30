This huge Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus discount is one of the best Black Friday deals

The Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus is our best phone in the world and now the 512GB variant has just become incredibly affordable thanks to one of the best Black Friday deals we've seen this year.

You can nab yourself the 512GB Galaxy S10 Plus for just £729, which represents a huge saving of £370 off its launch price. Considering the Galaxy S10 Plus only hit stores in March, it's a quite incredible deal.

Unsurprisingly, this is the lowest we've seen Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus price go, and it's unlikely to get this cheap again for a while, so you may want to act fast.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus Black Friday deal

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus 512GB: £1,099 now £729 at BT Shop

The best phone in the world just got supremely affordable. You can get a massive £370 off the larger storage variant of the handset which is a huge discount less than a year after its launch. The S10 Plus boasts a top screen, cameras and battery life - an all-round winner.

