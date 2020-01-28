This free upfront Samsung Galaxy S10 deal is undercutting the market on price

At the start of January, Samsung's range of S10 devices shot up in price, leaving the three handsets costing an arm, leg and more importantly...a lot of money. But now, we've seen the peace restored with the Galaxy S10 shooting back down in price.

But amongst all of those price drops, one Galaxy S10 deal seems to have dropped further than others. Offering 30GB of data on the EE network with no upfront costs and just £33 a month, retailer Chitter Chatter is undercutting the market on cost right now.

However, this isn't one of those miracle price drops, Chitter Chatter has managed to land ahead of the competition because it is one of a few retailers that hasn't invested in Samsung's latest promotion.

The likes of Three, Mobiles.co.uk and a host of other retailers have been offering up a free Galaxy smartwatch across all of their Samsung Galaxy S10 deals, making it hard to compete with Chitter Chatter's lowered price tag.

In fact, the only other retailer to compete with this deal on price is Fonehouse which is also skipping the free watch. So what this means for anyone interested in the Galaxy S10 is that you have a choice.

Go with Chitter Chatter and you'll get one of the best prices around. Go for another retailer and you might pay a bit more, but you'll be rewarded with a free Galaxy Watch Active.

This free upfront Samsung Galaxy S10 in full:

Samsung Galaxy S10: at Chitter Chatter | EE | FREE upfront | 30GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £33pm

While most S10 deals have taken a small hit to their price to include the free Galaxy Watch, Chitter Chatter has stayed nice and affordable. You're getting 30GB of data on the EE network and not having to pay a thing upfront. Your only cost is the £33 a month. And with Chitter Chatter, you'll get a free case and screen protector with your order.

Our favourite Galaxy S10 + free smartwatch:

Samsung Galaxy S10: at Mobiles.co.uk | O2 | £125 upfront (with code 10OFF) | 12GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £26pm

If the idea of that free watch is calling out to you, this feels like one of the best ways to get it right now. It offers monthly bills of £26 and that's only followed by an upfront spend of £125 (thanks to the code 10OFF). With that price you're getting 12GB of data and more importantly, the watch.

What is the Samsung Galaxy S10 like?

The S10 is an excellent smartphone, that is still impressing us with the new Samsung S20/S11 on the near horizon. Fitting perfectly between Samsung's affordable S10e and its mammoth S10 Plus and Note 10 devices, this phone is the ideal middle ground. You're getting a high-quality screen, in-screen fingerprint scanner and a powerful battery/processor combo.

How to claim your free Samsung Galaxy Watch Active:

All you have to do is purchase a Samsung Galaxy S10 or S10 Plus deal before January 29. After that, go to this link and claim your new free watch. It can take up to 45 days for your Samsung Galaxy Watch Active to arrive so don't worry too much if you don't see it straight away.

What other retailers are offering the watch?

Affordable Mobiles

Amazon.co.uk

Argos

Buymobiles.net

Carphone Warehouse

Currys PC World

e2save.co.uk

EE Mobile

ID Mobile

John Lewis

Mobile Phones Direct

Mobiles.co.uk

Samsung

Three

Very

Vodafone

